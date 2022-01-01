|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Get Up I Feel Like Being Like A Sex Machine (Pts. 1 & 2)
|James Brown / Bobby Byrd
|5:18
|2
|The Payback, Pt. 1
|James Brown / John Starks
|3:33
|3
|Out of Sight
|James Brown / Ted Wright
|2:23
|4
|I Got You (I Feel Good)
|James Brown
|2:47
|5
|Caldonia
|James Brown
|2:10
|6
|Please Please Please (Live In Tampa, FL, 1966)
|James Brown
|3:56
|7
|Night Train (Live At the Apollo Theater, 1962)
|James Brown & The Famous Flames / Jimmy Forrest
|3:02
|8
|Papa's Got A Brand New Bag (Pt. 1)
|James Brown
|2:07
|9
|It's a Man's Man's Man's World (Live In Tampa, FL, 1966)
|James Brown
|5:12
|10
|Cold Sweat, Pt. 1
|James Brown / Alfred Ellis
|3:03
|11
|Mother Popcorn, Pt. 1
|James Brown / Alfred James Ellis
|3:18
|12
|I Got the Feelin' (Live At Memorial Auditorium, Dallas, 1968)
|James Brown
|2:41
|13
|I Can't Stand Myself (When You Touch Me) [Live At Memorial Auditorium, Dallas, 1968]
|James Brown
|3:11
|14
|Say It Loud - I'm Black And I'm Proud (Pt. 1)
|James Brown / Alfred Ellis
|2:51
|15
|Get Up (I Feel Like Being A) Sex Machine (Live At the Olympia Theatre, Paris, 1971)
|James Brown, The J.B.'s
|6:38
|16
|Super Bad (Live At The Olympia, Paris / 1971)
|James Brown, The J.B.'s / James Brown
|5:05
|17
|Soul Power (Live At the Apollo Theater, 1971)
|James Brown
|6:13
|18
|Try Me (Live At the Apollo Theater, 1967)
|James Brown
|3:02
|19
|Please Please Please
|James Brown
|2:47
|20
|Get Up Offa That Thing
|James Brown / Deanna Brown
|4:10