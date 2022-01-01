Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Джеймс Браун. Путь наверх Джеймс Браун. Путь наверх
Киноафиша Фильмы Джеймс Браун. Путь наверх Музыка из фильма «Джеймс Браун. Путь наверх» (2014)
Get on Up Джеймс Браун. Путь наверх 2014 / США
7.4 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.9
Музыка из фильма «Джеймс Браун. Путь наверх» (2014)

Get On Up: The James Brown Story (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Get On Up: The James Brown Story (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 20 композиций. James Brown, James Brown & The Famous Flames, James Brown, The J.B.'s
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Get Up I Feel Like Being Like A Sex Machine (Pts. 1 & 2) James Brown / Bobby Byrd 5:18
2 The Payback, Pt. 1 James Brown / John Starks 3:33
3 Out of Sight James Brown / Ted Wright 2:23
4 I Got You (I Feel Good) James Brown 2:47
5 Caldonia James Brown 2:10
6 Please Please Please (Live In Tampa, FL, 1966) James Brown 3:56
7 Night Train (Live At the Apollo Theater, 1962) James Brown & The Famous Flames / Jimmy Forrest 3:02
8 Papa's Got A Brand New Bag (Pt. 1) James Brown 2:07
9 It's a Man's Man's Man's World (Live In Tampa, FL, 1966) James Brown 5:12
10 Cold Sweat, Pt. 1 James Brown / Alfred Ellis 3:03
11 Mother Popcorn, Pt. 1 James Brown / Alfred James Ellis 3:18
12 I Got the Feelin' (Live At Memorial Auditorium, Dallas, 1968) James Brown 2:41
13 I Can't Stand Myself (When You Touch Me) [Live At Memorial Auditorium, Dallas, 1968] James Brown 3:11
14 Say It Loud - I'm Black And I'm Proud (Pt. 1) James Brown / Alfred Ellis 2:51
15 Get Up (I Feel Like Being A) Sex Machine (Live At the Olympia Theatre, Paris, 1971) James Brown, The J.B.'s 6:38
16 Super Bad (Live At The Olympia, Paris / 1971) James Brown, The J.B.'s / James Brown 5:05
17 Soul Power (Live At the Apollo Theater, 1971) James Brown 6:13
18 Try Me (Live At the Apollo Theater, 1967) James Brown 3:02
19 Please Please Please James Brown 2:47
20 Get Up Offa That Thing James Brown / Deanna Brown 4:10
Доступен список песен из фильма «Джеймс Браун. Путь наверх» (2014) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Джеймс Браун. Путь наверх» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
