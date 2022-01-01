Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Clueless Бестолковые 1995 / США
6.8 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.9
Музыка из фильма «Бестолковые» (1995)

Clueless (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Clueless (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. The Muffs, Cracker, Counting Crows, Luscious Jackson, World Party, Radiohead, The Lightning Seeds, Smoking Popes, Beastie Boys, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Coolio, Supergrass, Velocity Girl, Jill Sobule
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Kids In America The Muffs / Ricky Wilde 3:18
2 Shake Some Action Cracker / Cyril Jordan 4:25
3 The Ghost In You (Live) Counting Crows / Tim Butler 3:31
4 Here (Squirmel Mix) Luscious Jackson 3:34
5 All the Young Dudes World Party / David Bowie 4:00
6 Fake Plastic Trees (Acoustic Version) Radiohead / Colin Greenwood 4:46
7 Change The Lightning Seeds / Ian Broudie 4:01
8 Need You Around Smoking Popes / Josh Caterer 3:42
9 Mullet Head Beastie Boys / Michael Diamond 2:54
10 Where'd You Go? The Mighty Mighty Bosstones / Dicky Barrett 3:16
11 Rollin' With My Homies Coolio 4:06
12 Alright Supergrass 3:01
13 My Forgotten Favorite Velocity Girl 3:49
14 Supermodel Jill Sobule / Kristen Vigard 3:08
Доступен список песен из фильма «Бестолковые» (1995) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Бестолковые» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
