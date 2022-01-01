|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Kids In America
|The Muffs / Ricky Wilde
|3:18
|2
|Shake Some Action
|Cracker / Cyril Jordan
|4:25
|3
|The Ghost In You (Live)
|Counting Crows / Tim Butler
|3:31
|4
|Here (Squirmel Mix)
|Luscious Jackson
|3:34
|5
|All the Young Dudes
|World Party / David Bowie
|4:00
|6
|Fake Plastic Trees (Acoustic Version)
|Radiohead / Colin Greenwood
|4:46
|7
|Change
|The Lightning Seeds / Ian Broudie
|4:01
|8
|Need You Around
|Smoking Popes / Josh Caterer
|3:42
|9
|Mullet Head
|Beastie Boys / Michael Diamond
|2:54
|10
|Where'd You Go?
|The Mighty Mighty Bosstones / Dicky Barrett
|3:16
|11
|Rollin' With My Homies
|Coolio
|4:06
|12
|Alright
|Supergrass
|3:01
|13
|My Forgotten Favorite
|Velocity Girl
|3:49
|14
|Supermodel
|Jill Sobule / Kristen Vigard
|3:08