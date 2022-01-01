1 Will the Circle Be Unbroken The Broken Circle Breakdown Bluegrass Band / A.P. Carter 2:08

2 The Boy Who Wouldn't Hoe Corn The Broken Circle Breakdown Bluegrass Band / Народные 4:21

3 Dusty Mixed Feelings Björn Eriksson 0:57

4 Wayfaring Stranger The Broken Circle Breakdown Bluegrass Band / Народные 2:51

5 Rueben's Train The Broken Circle Breakdown Bluegrass Band / Народные 3:21

6 Country In My Genes The Broken Circle Breakdown Bluegrass Band / Larry Shell 3:32

7 Further On Up the Road The Broken Circle Breakdown Bluegrass Band / Bruce Springsteen 3:42

8 Where Are You Heading, Tumbleweed? Björn Eriksson 1:51

9 Over In the Gloryland The Broken Circle Breakdown Bluegrass Band / Народные 1:56

10 Cowboy Man The Broken Circle Breakdown Bluegrass Band / Lyle Lovett 2:31

11 If I Needed You The Broken Circle Breakdown Bluegrass Band / Townes Van Zandt 3:05

12 Carved Tree Inn Björn Eriksson 1:01

13 Sandmountain The Broken Circle Breakdown Bluegrass Band 3:31

14 Sister Rosetta Goes Before Us The Broken Circle Breakdown Bluegrass Band / Leslie Phillips 3:16