|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Will the Circle Be Unbroken
|The Broken Circle Breakdown Bluegrass Band / A.P. Carter
|2:08
|2
|The Boy Who Wouldn't Hoe Corn
|The Broken Circle Breakdown Bluegrass Band / Народные
|4:21
|3
|Dusty Mixed Feelings
|Björn Eriksson
|0:57
|4
|Wayfaring Stranger
|The Broken Circle Breakdown Bluegrass Band / Народные
|2:51
|5
|Rueben's Train
|The Broken Circle Breakdown Bluegrass Band / Народные
|3:21
|6
|Country In My Genes
|The Broken Circle Breakdown Bluegrass Band / Larry Shell
|3:32
|7
|Further On Up the Road
|The Broken Circle Breakdown Bluegrass Band / Bruce Springsteen
|3:42
|8
|Where Are You Heading, Tumbleweed?
|Björn Eriksson
|1:51
|9
|Over In the Gloryland
|The Broken Circle Breakdown Bluegrass Band / Народные
|1:56
|10
|Cowboy Man
|The Broken Circle Breakdown Bluegrass Band / Lyle Lovett
|2:31
|11
|If I Needed You
|The Broken Circle Breakdown Bluegrass Band / Townes Van Zandt
|3:05
|12
|Carved Tree Inn
|Björn Eriksson
|1:01
|13
|Sandmountain
|The Broken Circle Breakdown Bluegrass Band
|3:31
|14
|Sister Rosetta Goes Before Us
|The Broken Circle Breakdown Bluegrass Band / Leslie Phillips
|3:16
|15
|Blackberry Blossom
|The Broken Circle Breakdown Bluegrass Band / Народные
|2:24