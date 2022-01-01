|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Without Faith
|Christopher Young
|2:22
|2
|Procession and Possession
|Christopher Young
|3:00
|3
|An Intimate Portrait of the Devil
|Christopher Young
|2:53
|4
|The Truth Seeker
|Christopher Young
|2:11
|5
|Self-Defenseless
|Christopher Young
|3:39
|6
|Cauchemar Noir
|Christopher Young
|4:06
|7
|The Left Hand Path
|Christopher Young
|7:53
|8
|The Devourer of Souls
|Christopher Young
|3:18
|9
|Bosu Tricorne
|Christopher Young
|2:33
|10
|Widdershins
|Christopher Young
|3:33
|11
|Zoo of Mystery
|Christopher Young
|5:20
|12
|Axt Tremble
|Christopher Young
|3:11
|13
|Exorcism and Recession
|Christopher Young
|8:39
|14
|With Faith
|Christopher Young
|4:45