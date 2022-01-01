|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Alive
|Empire of the Sun / Steven Bache
|3:26
|2
|She Got a Mind
|Natural Child / Zack Martin
|4:21
|3
|Right Action
|Franz Ferdinand / Robert Hardy
|3:03
|4
|Mistakes of My Youth
|Eels / Mark Oliver Everett
|4:47
|5
|Cinderella
|Firefall / Larry Burnett
|3:36
|6
|When I'm Alone
|Lissie
|3:43
|7
|Me and You
|Jake Bugg / Jake Kennedy
|2:56
|8
|On the Dark Side
|John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band
|2:43
|9
|Wandering Star
|Empire of the Sun / Peter Mayes
|3:17
|10
|Periwinkle Sky
|The Dahls
|3:02
|11
|Tonight
|Empire of the Sun / Peter Mayes
|2:55
|12
|Sticky Situation
|The Jane Carrey Band / Jane Carrey
|3:31