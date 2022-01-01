Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Красотки в Париже Музыка из фильма «Красотки в Париже» (2013)
Sous les jupes des filles Красотки в Париже 2013 / Франция
Рейтинг IMDb: 5.3
Музыка из фильма «Красотки в Париже» (2013)

Sous les jupes des filles (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Sous les jupes des filles (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Natalia Doco, Imany, Sherika Sherard, Emilie Gassin, Axelle Rousseau, Imany, Emilie Gassin, Natalia Doco, Imany, Natalia Doco, Axelle Rousseau
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Seasons Lost Their Jazz Natalia Doco 3:17
2 The Good the Bad & the Crazy Imany 2:48
3 Try Again (Theme) Imany 1:01
4 Don't Be So Shy Sherika Sherard 3:20
5 Dropped Down Emilie Gassin 3:12
6 The Seasons Lost Their Jazz (Theme) Imany 1:42
7 Sitting on the Ground Axelle Rousseau 3:18
8 Try Again Imany, Emilie Gassin, Natalia Doco 3:19
9 Don't Be So Shy (Work in Progress) Imany 3:02
10 The Good the Bad & the Crazy (Jazz Theme) Imany 2:03
11 The Seasons Lost Their Jazz (Choral Version) Imany, Natalia Doco, Axelle Rousseau 3:14
12 The Good the Bad & the Crazy (Movie Version) Imany 3:51
Доступен список песен из фильма «Красотки в Париже» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Красотки в Париже» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
