|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Seasons Lost Their Jazz
|Natalia Doco
|3:17
|2
|The Good the Bad & the Crazy
|Imany
|2:48
|3
|Try Again (Theme)
|Imany
|1:01
|4
|Don't Be So Shy
|Sherika Sherard
|3:20
|5
|Dropped Down
|Emilie Gassin
|3:12
|6
|The Seasons Lost Their Jazz (Theme)
|Imany
|1:42
|7
|Sitting on the Ground
|Axelle Rousseau
|3:18
|8
|Try Again
|Imany, Emilie Gassin, Natalia Doco
|3:19
|9
|Don't Be So Shy (Work in Progress)
|Imany
|3:02
|10
|The Good the Bad & the Crazy (Jazz Theme)
|Imany
|2:03
|11
|The Seasons Lost Their Jazz (Choral Version)
|Imany, Natalia Doco, Axelle Rousseau
|3:14
|12
|The Good the Bad & the Crazy (Movie Version)
|Imany
|3:51