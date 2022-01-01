1 The Seasons Lost Their Jazz Natalia Doco 3:17

2 The Good the Bad & the Crazy Imany 2:48

3 Try Again (Theme) Imany 1:01

4 Don't Be So Shy Sherika Sherard 3:20

5 Dropped Down Emilie Gassin 3:12

6 The Seasons Lost Their Jazz (Theme) Imany 1:42

7 Sitting on the Ground Axelle Rousseau 3:18

8 Try Again Imany, Emilie Gassin, Natalia Doco 3:19

9 Don't Be So Shy (Work in Progress) Imany 3:02

10 The Good the Bad & the Crazy (Jazz Theme) Imany 2:03

11 The Seasons Lost Their Jazz (Choral Version) Imany, Natalia Doco, Axelle Rousseau 3:14