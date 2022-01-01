|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Pompeii
|Clinton Shorter
|2:36
|2
|Slaughter
|Clinton Shorter
|2:51
|3
|Home
|Clinton Shorter
|1:15
|4
|Streets of Pompeii
|Clinton Shorter
|1:30
|5
|Revenge
|Clinton Shorter
|1:51
|6
|Enslaved
|Clinton Shorter
|1:27
|7
|My People Were Horsemen
|Clinton Shorter
|4:16
|8
|My Name Is Milo
|Clinton Shorter
|2:04
|9
|Celtic Rebellion
|Clinton Shorter
|6:23
|10
|The Mountain
|Clinton Shorter
|1:53
|11
|To the Harbour
|Clinton Shorter
|4:09
|12
|The End of the World
|Clinton Shorter
|2:25
|13
|Away from You
|Clinton Shorter
|4:56
|14
|My Gods
|Clinton Shorter
|1:30
|15
|I Won't Leave You
|Clinton Shorter
|2:56
|16
|Praying for Help
|Clinton Shorter
|2:36