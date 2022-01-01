Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Помпеи Помпеи
Pompeii Помпеи 2014 / США / Германия
5.9 Оцените
17 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.5
Музыка из фильма «Помпеи» (2014)

Pompeii (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Pompeii (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 16 композиций. Clinton Shorter
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Pompeii Clinton Shorter 2:36
2 Slaughter Clinton Shorter 2:51
3 Home Clinton Shorter 1:15
4 Streets of Pompeii Clinton Shorter 1:30
5 Revenge Clinton Shorter 1:51
6 Enslaved Clinton Shorter 1:27
7 My People Were Horsemen Clinton Shorter 4:16
8 My Name Is Milo Clinton Shorter 2:04
9 Celtic Rebellion Clinton Shorter 6:23
10 The Mountain Clinton Shorter 1:53
11 To the Harbour Clinton Shorter 4:09
12 The End of the World Clinton Shorter 2:25
13 Away from You Clinton Shorter 4:56
14 My Gods Clinton Shorter 1:30
15 I Won't Leave You Clinton Shorter 2:56
16 Praying for Help Clinton Shorter 2:36
Доступен список песен из фильма «Помпеи» (2014) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Помпеи» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
