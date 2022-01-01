Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Философы: Урок выживания Философы: Урок выживания
Киноафиша Фильмы Философы: Урок выживания Музыка из фильма «Философы: Урок выживания» (2013)
The Philosophers Философы: Урок выживания 2013 / США
6.2 Оцените
24 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 5.6
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Философы: Урок выживания» (2013)

Вся информация о фильме
After the Dark (The Philosophers) [Original Motion Picture Soundtrack]
After the Dark (The Philosophers) [Original Motion Picture Soundtrack] 31 композиция. Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis, Nicholas O’Toole, Glen Phillips, Jonathan Davis
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Morning In Jakarta Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis 1:41
2 Late For School Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis 1:19
3 Exploration Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis 1:09
4 Radiological Landscape Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis 1:04
5 The Box Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis 1:19
6 Death of a Poet Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis 0:57
7 The Vote Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis 3:19
8 Twenty Agonies Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis 1:41
9 Overthrow Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis 1:21
10 The Exit Code Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis 2:28
11 Year In the Life Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis 6:21
12 Bromo Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis 2:05
13 A Show of Hands Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis 4:43
14 A Change of Chairs Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis 0:32
15 Rupture Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis 1:52
16 Adjustments Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis 1:55
17 Conception Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis 2:43
18 Reversals of Fortune Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis 2:54
19 A Question Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis 1:50
20 Plato's Cave Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis 1:27
21 We Made Pictures Nicholas O’Toole, Glen Phillips, Jonathan Davis / Glen Phillips 1:28
22 Choosing Nicholas O’Toole, Glen Phillips, Jonathan Davis / Glen Phillips 1:15
23 Game of Wits Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis 3:47
24 Another Island Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis 1:27
25 I Like Your Nose Nicholas O’Toole, Glen Phillips, Jonathan Davis / Glen Phillips 4:01
26 In Our Quieter Times Nicholas O’Toole, Glen Phillips, Jonathan Davis / Glen Phillips 1:49
27 Baroque Reprise Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis 1:22
28 Transfigurations Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis 2:13
29 Baroque Fugue Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis 1:18
30 The Philosophers Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis 1:43
31 Jakarta Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis 2:40
Доступен список песен из фильма «Философы: Урок выживания» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Философы: Урок выживания» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Одной свадьбы мало: подробности о бракосочетании Дженнифер Лопес слили в Сеть
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
«Просто пошутил»: жестко высказавшегося Шаляпина вывели на чистую воду
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Брыльска прилюдно унизила Пугачеву: хватило одной короткой фразы
Приложение киноафиши