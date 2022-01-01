|1
|Morning In Jakarta
|Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis
|1:41
|2
|Late For School
|Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis
|1:19
|3
|Exploration
|Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis
|1:09
|4
|Radiological Landscape
|Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis
|1:04
|5
|The Box
|Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis
|1:19
|6
|Death of a Poet
|Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis
|0:57
|7
|The Vote
|Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis
|3:19
|8
|Twenty Agonies
|Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis
|1:41
|9
|Overthrow
|Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis
|1:21
|10
|The Exit Code
|Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis
|2:28
|11
|Year In the Life
|Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis
|6:21
|12
|Bromo
|Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis
|2:05
|13
|A Show of Hands
|Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis
|4:43
|14
|A Change of Chairs
|Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis
|0:32
|15
|Rupture
|Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis
|1:52
|16
|Adjustments
|Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis
|1:55
|17
|Conception
|Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis
|2:43
|18
|Reversals of Fortune
|Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis
|2:54
|19
|A Question
|Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis
|1:50
|20
|Plato's Cave
|Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis
|1:27
|21
|We Made Pictures
|Nicholas O’Toole, Glen Phillips, Jonathan Davis / Glen Phillips
|1:28
|22
|Choosing
|Nicholas O’Toole, Glen Phillips, Jonathan Davis / Glen Phillips
|1:15
|23
|Game of Wits
|Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis
|3:47
|24
|Another Island
|Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis
|1:27
|25
|I Like Your Nose
|Nicholas O’Toole, Glen Phillips, Jonathan Davis / Glen Phillips
|4:01
|26
|In Our Quieter Times
|Nicholas O’Toole, Glen Phillips, Jonathan Davis / Glen Phillips
|1:49
|27
|Baroque Reprise
|Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis
|1:22
|28
|Transfigurations
|Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis
|2:13
|29
|Baroque Fugue
|Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis
|1:18
|30
|The Philosophers
|Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis
|1:43
|31
|Jakarta
|Nicholas O’Toole, Jonathan Davis / Jonathan Davis
|2:40