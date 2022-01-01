|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|School Play
|Роб Симонсен
|0:34
|2
|Suicide Letter
|Роб Симонсен
|1:49
|3
|Zelda
|Роб Симонсен
|1:21
|4
|Your Panties Are Showing
|Роб Симонсен
|0:53
|5
|Sheet Fort
|Роб Симонсен
|1:53
|6
|Dad Is Alive?
|Роб Симонсен
|1:02
|7
|Dad Is Alive? (Alternate Version)
|Роб Симонсен
|1:04
|8
|Library Thief
|Роб Симонсен
|1:29
|9
|Jailed
|Роб Симонсен
|1:33
|10
|Ralph's Creation
|Роб Симонсен
|2:50
|11
|Imogene's Family Affliction
|Роб Симонсен
|1:46
|12
|Crying in the Rain
|Роб Симонсен
|0:49
|13
|The Boardwalk
|Роб Симонсен
|0:55
|14
|Lee Offers a Ride
|Роб Симонсен
|0:53
|15
|Going to Dad's House
|Роб Симонсен
|2:21
|16
|How Much Money Do You Need
|Роб Симонсен
|1:02
|17
|I'm Sorry I Ruined Your Life
|Роб Симонсен
|3:08
|18
|Armando Attacks
|Роб Симонсен
|2:10
|19
|It All Works Out in the End
|Роб Симонсен
|2:23