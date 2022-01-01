|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|On the Nature of Daylight
|Max Richter
|6:14
|2
|Find Schumaker
|Max Richter
|0:47
|3
|Love Slave
|Max Richter
|2:49
|4
|Zero Balance
|Max Richter
|4:00
|5
|Clone the Hard Drive
|Max Richter
|1:20
|6
|Pursuit
|Max Richter
|1:35
|7
|Hospital
|Max Richter
|1:41
|8
|Running
|Max Richter
|7:04
|9
|The Report
|Max Richter
|0:58
|10
|Written On the Sky
|Max Richter
|1:38
|11
|Arrival
|Max Richter
|2:10
|12
|Drycleaner
|Max Richter
|1:46
|13
|Break In
|Max Richter
|3:29
|14
|Confrontation
|Max Richter
|11:01
|15
|Afghanistan
|Max Richter
|1:33
|16
|I Will Come and Get You
|Max Richter
|2:05
|17
|The Gun
|Max Richter
|2:07
|18
|Derek to El Paso
|Max Richter
|1:39
|19
|Unwritten
|Max Richter
|1:49
|20
|The Swimmer
|Max Richter
|2:07
|21
|Ni Su Nave
|Jayme Ivison
|2:57