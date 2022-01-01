1 The Maze Runner John Paesano 2:50

2 What is This Place? John Paesano 3:03

3 My Name is Thomas John Paesano 3:15

4 Ben's Not Right John Paesano 2:41

5 Banishment John Paesano 3:15

6 Waiting in the Rain John Paesano 1:50

7 Into the Maze John Paesano 2:37

8 Griever! John Paesano 2:40

9 Going Back In John Paesano 2:32

10 Why are We Different? John Paesano 2:01

11 Chat with Chuck John Paesano 2:19

12 Section 7 John Paesano 5:14

13 Maze Rearrange John Paesano 2:08

14 Griever Attack John Paesano 3:55

15 Trapped John Paesano 2:08

16 WCKD is Good John Paesano 1:56

17 Thomas Remembers John Paesano 3:35

18 Goodbye John Paesano 2:09

19 Final Fight John Paesano 2:44

20 WCKD Lab John Paesano 5:57