|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Maze Runner
|John Paesano
|2:50
|2
|What is This Place?
|John Paesano
|3:03
|3
|My Name is Thomas
|John Paesano
|3:15
|4
|Ben's Not Right
|John Paesano
|2:41
|5
|Banishment
|John Paesano
|3:15
|6
|Waiting in the Rain
|John Paesano
|1:50
|7
|Into the Maze
|John Paesano
|2:37
|8
|Griever!
|John Paesano
|2:40
|9
|Going Back In
|John Paesano
|2:32
|10
|Why are We Different?
|John Paesano
|2:01
|11
|Chat with Chuck
|John Paesano
|2:19
|12
|Section 7
|John Paesano
|5:14
|13
|Maze Rearrange
|John Paesano
|2:08
|14
|Griever Attack
|John Paesano
|3:55
|15
|Trapped
|John Paesano
|2:08
|16
|WCKD is Good
|John Paesano
|1:56
|17
|Thomas Remembers
|John Paesano
|3:35
|18
|Goodbye
|John Paesano
|2:09
|19
|Final Fight
|John Paesano
|2:44
|20
|WCKD Lab
|John Paesano
|5:57
|21
|Finale
|John Paesano
|4:17