1 Opening Jeff McIlwain, David Wingo / David Wingo 3:12

2 For Anyone's Sake Ryan Bingham 2:58

3 Sharpening Knives Jeff McIlwain, David Wingo / David Wingo 3:40

4 Gary Works Jeff McIlwain, David Wingo / David Wingo 4:32

5 Hello Joe Jeff McIlwain, David Wingo / David Wingo 1:20

6 Digging Out the Bullet Jeff McIlwain, David Wingo / David Wingo 1:26

7 You Stay With Your Family Jeff McIlwain, David Wingo / David Wingo 2:47

8 What Are You Thinking Joe? Jeff McIlwain, David Wingo / David Wingo 4:10

9 Feel a Little Chill in My Bones Jeff McIlwain, David Wingo / David Wingo 5:27

10 Back and Forth and Back and Forth Jeff McIlwain, David Wingo / David Wingo 3:48

11 Joe Ain't Your Daddy Jeff McIlwain, David Wingo / David Wingo 3:41

12 Joe and Connie Jeff McIlwain, David Wingo / David Wingo 3:57

13 Boiling Over Jeff McIlwain, David Wingo / David Wingo 3:28

14 Dorothy Jeff McIlwain, David Wingo / David Wingo 8:36

15 The Bridge Jeff McIlwain, David Wingo / David Wingo 4:17

16 You Knew Joe? Explosions In the Sky 3:07