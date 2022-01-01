|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Streets of Beirut
|Cyril Morin
|3:00
|2
|Father's Death
|Cyril Morin
|1:55
|3
|Fahed's Gun
|Cyril Morin
|2:01
|4
|Ahmed Is Shot
|Cyril Morin
|1:16
|5
|I'm Home
|Cyril Morin
|3:32
|6
|Fahed Leaves
|Cyril Morin
|1:51
|7
|Go South
|Cyril Morin
|2:06
|8
|Hounded
|Cyril Morin
|1:22
|9
|A Moment
|Cyril Morin
|0:47
|10
|Between Two Worlds
|Cyril Morin
|3:16
|11
|Seawards
|Cyril Morin
|1:42
|12
|Milicia
|Cyril Morin
|1:28
|13
|Climbing the Mountain
|Cyril Morin
|1:01
|14
|At the Boarder
|Cyril Morin
|3:09
|15
|On the Roads
|Cyril Morin
|2:22
|16
|Fahed Heals Yoni
|Cyril Morin
|1:52
|17
|Getaway
|Cyril Morin
|2:53
|18
|Handcuff
|Cyril Morin
|1:03
|19
|For Uri
|Cyril Morin
|1:12
|20
|Goodbye
|Cyril Morin
|3:04
|21
|Family Tree
|Cyril Morin
|0:51
|22
|The Donkey
|Cyril Morin
|1:29
|23
|The Park
|Cyril Morin
|1:25
|24
|Behind the Bus
|Cyril Morin
|0:51
|25
|Streets of Beirut (Alternate)
|Cyril Morin
|2:16