Зайтун Зайтун
Zaytoun Зайтун 2012 / Великобритания / Израиль
6.6 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.6
Музыка из фильма «Зайтун» (2012)

Zaytoun (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Zaytoun (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 25 композиций. Cyril Morin
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Streets of Beirut Cyril Morin 3:00
2 Father's Death Cyril Morin 1:55
3 Fahed's Gun Cyril Morin 2:01
4 Ahmed Is Shot Cyril Morin 1:16
5 I'm Home Cyril Morin 3:32
6 Fahed Leaves Cyril Morin 1:51
7 Go South Cyril Morin 2:06
8 Hounded Cyril Morin 1:22
9 A Moment Cyril Morin 0:47
10 Between Two Worlds Cyril Morin 3:16
11 Seawards Cyril Morin 1:42
12 Milicia Cyril Morin 1:28
13 Climbing the Mountain Cyril Morin 1:01
14 At the Boarder Cyril Morin 3:09
15 On the Roads Cyril Morin 2:22
16 Fahed Heals Yoni Cyril Morin 1:52
17 Getaway Cyril Morin 2:53
18 Handcuff Cyril Morin 1:03
19 For Uri Cyril Morin 1:12
20 Goodbye Cyril Morin 3:04
21 Family Tree Cyril Morin 0:51
22 The Donkey Cyril Morin 1:29
23 The Park Cyril Morin 1:25
24 Behind the Bus Cyril Morin 0:51
25 Streets of Beirut (Alternate) Cyril Morin 2:16
Доступен список песен из фильма «Зайтун» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Зайтун» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
