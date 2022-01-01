1 Flash's Theme Queen / Brian May 3:29

2 In the Space Capsule (The Love Theme) Queen / Roger Taylor 2:43

3 Ming's Theme (In the Court of Ming the Merciless) Queen / Freddie Mercury 2:41

4 The Ring (Hypnotic Seduction of Dale) Queen / Freddie Mercury 0:57

5 Football Fight Queen / Freddie Mercury 1:29

6 In the Death Cell (Love Theme Reprise) Queen / Roger Taylor 2:25

7 Execution of Flash Queen / John Deacon 1:06

8 The Kiss (Aura Resurrects Flash) Queen / Freddie Mercury 1:45

9 Arboria (Planet of the Tree Men) Queen / John Deacon 1:41

10 Escape From the Swamp Queen / Roger Taylor 1:43

11 Flash To the Rescue Queen / Brian May 2:43

12 Vultan's Theme (Attack of the Hawk Men) Queen / Freddie Mercury 1:13

13 Battle Theme Queen / Brian May 2:18

14 The Wedding March Queen / Brian May 0:56

15 Marriage of Dale and Ming (And Flash Approaching) Queen / Roger Taylor 2:04

16 Crash Dive On Mingo City Queen / Brian May 1:01

17 Flash's Theme Reprise Queen / Brian May 1:24