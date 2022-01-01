Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Флэш Гордон» (1980)
Flash Gordon Флэш Гордон 1980 / США / Великобритания
6.3
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.5
Музыка из фильма «Флэш Гордон» (1980)

Flash Gordon (Original Soundtrack Music By Queen)
Flash Gordon (Original Soundtrack Music By Queen) 18 композиций. Queen
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Flash's Theme Queen / Brian May 3:29
2 In the Space Capsule (The Love Theme) Queen / Roger Taylor 2:43
3 Ming's Theme (In the Court of Ming the Merciless) Queen / Freddie Mercury 2:41
4 The Ring (Hypnotic Seduction of Dale) Queen / Freddie Mercury 0:57
5 Football Fight Queen / Freddie Mercury 1:29
6 In the Death Cell (Love Theme Reprise) Queen / Roger Taylor 2:25
7 Execution of Flash Queen / John Deacon 1:06
8 The Kiss (Aura Resurrects Flash) Queen / Freddie Mercury 1:45
9 Arboria (Planet of the Tree Men) Queen / John Deacon 1:41
10 Escape From the Swamp Queen / Roger Taylor 1:43
11 Flash To the Rescue Queen / Brian May 2:43
12 Vultan's Theme (Attack of the Hawk Men) Queen / Freddie Mercury 1:13
13 Battle Theme Queen / Brian May 2:18
14 The Wedding March Queen / Brian May 0:56
15 Marriage of Dale and Ming (And Flash Approaching) Queen / Roger Taylor 2:04
16 Crash Dive On Mingo City Queen / Brian May 1:01
17 Flash's Theme Reprise Queen / Brian May 1:24
18 The Hero Queen / Brian May 3:31
Доступен список песен из фильма «Флэш Гордон» (1980) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Флэш Гордон» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
