|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Flash's Theme
|Queen / Brian May
|3:29
|2
|In the Space Capsule (The Love Theme)
|Queen / Roger Taylor
|2:43
|3
|Ming's Theme (In the Court of Ming the Merciless)
|Queen / Freddie Mercury
|2:41
|4
|The Ring (Hypnotic Seduction of Dale)
|Queen / Freddie Mercury
|0:57
|5
|Football Fight
|Queen / Freddie Mercury
|1:29
|6
|In the Death Cell (Love Theme Reprise)
|Queen / Roger Taylor
|2:25
|7
|Execution of Flash
|Queen / John Deacon
|1:06
|8
|The Kiss (Aura Resurrects Flash)
|Queen / Freddie Mercury
|1:45
|9
|Arboria (Planet of the Tree Men)
|Queen / John Deacon
|1:41
|10
|Escape From the Swamp
|Queen / Roger Taylor
|1:43
|11
|Flash To the Rescue
|Queen / Brian May
|2:43
|12
|Vultan's Theme (Attack of the Hawk Men)
|Queen / Freddie Mercury
|1:13
|13
|Battle Theme
|Queen / Brian May
|2:18
|14
|The Wedding March
|Queen / Brian May
|0:56
|15
|Marriage of Dale and Ming (And Flash Approaching)
|Queen / Roger Taylor
|2:04
|16
|Crash Dive On Mingo City
|Queen / Brian May
|1:01
|17
|Flash's Theme Reprise
|Queen / Brian May
|1:24
|18
|The Hero
|Queen / Brian May
|3:31