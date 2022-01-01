|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Two Much Theme
|Michel Camilo
|3:58
|2
|Paletto's Funeral / Art Escapes
|Michel Camilo
|2:32
|3
|Car Sequence
|Michel Camilo
|0:27
|4
|Motel Sequence
|Michel Camilo
|0:49
|5
|The Wish / Tinker Ring
|Michel Camilo
|0:57
|6
|Shower Sequence
|Michel Camilo
|0:39
|7
|Manny Takes Painting
|Michel Camilo
|0:49
|8
|Betty Talks About Liz
|Michel Camilo
|1:13
|9
|Gene At Gallery
|Michel Camilo
|2:30
|10
|Betty At Gallery
|Michel Camilo
|0:49
|11
|Caribe Intro
|Michel Camilo
|1:03
|12
|Art Appears
|Michel Camilo
|0:32
|13
|Betty & Art Leave
|Michel Camilo
|0:26
|14
|Liz & Bart In Cafeteria / Romantic Theme
|Michel Camilo
|2:46
|15
|Phone Sequence
|Michel Camilo
|0:38
|16
|French Restaurant 1
|Michel Camilo
|1:04
|17
|Art's Suspense
|Michel Camilo
|1:36
|18
|French Restaurant 2
|Michel Camilo
|1:41
|19
|Prologue
|Michel Camilo
|1:25
|20
|Kiss Sequence
|Michel Camilo
|1:43
|21
|Bathroom Sequence
|Michel Camilo
|3:20
|22
|Goons Chase / Bridge Jump
|Michel Camilo
|3:17
|23
|Liz & Art
|Michel Camilo
|2:38
|24
|Art's Jump / Art To Bart / Bart & Liz
|Michel Camilo
|1:08
|25
|La Golondrina
|Michel Camilo / Народные
|0:29
|26
|Wedding Sequence
|Michel Camilo
|1:20
|27
|Time Passage
|Michel Camilo
|0:48
|28
|Art Sees Liz
|Michel Camilo
|0:57
|29
|Caribe
|Michel Camilo
|5:13
|30
|Somos Novios
|Michel Camilo / Sid Wayne
|3:41