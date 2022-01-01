1 I'm Not Formed By Things That Are Of Myself Alone Миа Васиковска 1:08

2 Becomes The Color Emily Wells 4:44

3 Happy Birthday (A Death In The Family) Clint Mansell 1:25

4 Uncle Charlie Clint Mansell 3:40

5 A Whistling Tune From A Lonely Man Hudson Thames 0:40

6 The Hunter And The Game Clint Mansell 3:52

7 Blossoming… Clint Mansell 2:24

8 Summer Wine Nancy Sinatra, Lee Hazlewood / Lee Hazlewood 3:38

9 A Family Affair Clint Mansell 2:57

10 Becoming… Clint Mansell 5:30

11 Duet (Instrumental) Sugar Vendil, Trevor Gureckis / Philip Glass 2:46

12 Crawford Institute (Family Secrets) Clint Mansell 4:56

13 Stride La Vampa Viorica Cortez / Джузеппе Верди 2:45

14 The Hunter Plays The Game Clint Mansell 3:20

15 In Full Bloom Clint Mansell 2:34

16 The Hunter Becomes The Game Clint Mansell 2:39

17 We Are Not Responsible For Who We Come To Be (Free) Clint Mansell 2:47