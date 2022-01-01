|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|I'm Not Formed By Things That Are Of Myself Alone
|Миа Васиковска
|1:08
|2
|Becomes The Color
|Emily Wells
|4:44
|3
|Happy Birthday (A Death In The Family)
|Clint Mansell
|1:25
|4
|Uncle Charlie
|Clint Mansell
|3:40
|5
|A Whistling Tune From A Lonely Man
|Hudson Thames
|0:40
|6
|The Hunter And The Game
|Clint Mansell
|3:52
|7
|Blossoming…
|Clint Mansell
|2:24
|8
|Summer Wine
|Nancy Sinatra, Lee Hazlewood / Lee Hazlewood
|3:38
|9
|A Family Affair
|Clint Mansell
|2:57
|10
|Becoming…
|Clint Mansell
|5:30
|11
|Duet (Instrumental)
|Sugar Vendil, Trevor Gureckis / Philip Glass
|2:46
|12
|Crawford Institute (Family Secrets)
|Clint Mansell
|4:56
|13
|Stride La Vampa
|Viorica Cortez / Джузеппе Верди
|2:45
|14
|The Hunter Plays The Game
|Clint Mansell
|3:20
|15
|In Full Bloom
|Clint Mansell
|2:34
|16
|The Hunter Becomes The Game
|Clint Mansell
|2:39
|17
|We Are Not Responsible For Who We Come To Be (Free)
|Clint Mansell
|2:47
|18
|If I Ever Had A Heart
|Emily Wells
|2:08