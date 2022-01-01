Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Порочные игры Порочные игры
Музыка из фильма «Порочные игры» (2013)
Stoker Порочные игры 2013 / США / Великобритания
7.5 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.8
Музыка из фильма «Порочные игры» (2013)

Stoker (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Stoker (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. Миа Васиковска, Emily Wells, Clint Mansell, Hudson Thames, Nancy Sinatra, Lee Hazlewood, Sugar Vendil, Trevor Gureckis, Viorica Cortez
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 I'm Not Formed By Things That Are Of Myself Alone Миа Васиковска 1:08
2 Becomes The Color Emily Wells 4:44
3 Happy Birthday (A Death In The Family) Clint Mansell 1:25
4 Uncle Charlie Clint Mansell 3:40
5 A Whistling Tune From A Lonely Man Hudson Thames 0:40
6 The Hunter And The Game Clint Mansell 3:52
7 Blossoming… Clint Mansell 2:24
8 Summer Wine Nancy Sinatra, Lee Hazlewood / Lee Hazlewood 3:38
9 A Family Affair Clint Mansell 2:57
10 Becoming… Clint Mansell 5:30
11 Duet (Instrumental) Sugar Vendil, Trevor Gureckis / Philip Glass 2:46
12 Crawford Institute (Family Secrets) Clint Mansell 4:56
13 Stride La Vampa Viorica Cortez / Джузеппе Верди 2:45
14 The Hunter Plays The Game Clint Mansell 3:20
15 In Full Bloom Clint Mansell 2:34
16 The Hunter Becomes The Game Clint Mansell 2:39
17 We Are Not Responsible For Who We Come To Be (Free) Clint Mansell 2:47
18 If I Ever Had A Heart Emily Wells 2:08
Доступен список песен из фильма «Порочные игры» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Порочные игры» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
