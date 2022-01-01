|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Vernon
|Gabriel Yared / Cyrille Aufort
|5:31
|2
|Arrival in Paris
|Gabriel Yared / Cyrille Aufort
|2:40
|3
|The Shop
|Gabriel Yared
|2:05
|4
|You Could Leave Me
|Gabriel Yared
|2:16
|5
|Don't Make a Sound
|Gabriel Yared
|1:51
|6
|Do I Own You
|Gabriel Yared
|2:25
|7
|On the River
|Gabriel Yared
|1:49
|8
|Remorse
|Gabriel Yared
|2:51
|9
|I See Him Sometimes
|Gabriel Yared
|2:39
|10
|Nightmare
|Gabriel Yared / Cyrille Aufort
|2:09
|11
|Madame's Despair
|Gabriel Yared
|4:10
|12
|They're Watching Us
|Gabriel Yared
|3:22
|13
|Wedding Night
|Gabriel Yared
|2:18
|14
|Keep Quiet
|Gabriel Yared
|2:14
|15
|Madame Writing
|Gabriel Yared
|3:05
|16
|Requiem
|Gabriel Yared
|2:40
|17
|Suicide
|Gabriel Yared / Cyrille Aufort
|2:05