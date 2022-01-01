|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Shower and a Beer
|Andy Cabic, Eric D. Johnson
|1:46
|2
|I Want to See the Bright Lights Tonight
|Richard & Linda Thompson
|3:09
|3
|Wake Up and Run
|Andy Cabic, Eric D. Johnson
|1:05
|4
|Someone2Dance
|Bart Davenport
|3:03
|5
|Highland Park Bike Ride
|Andy Cabic, Eric D. Johnson
|1:31
|6
|Por Ti
|La Tentazion
|2:58
|7
|Dreams-Come-True-Girl
|Cass McCombs
|5:22
|8
|Lake Arrowhead
|Andy Cabic, Eric D. Johnson
|0:33
|9
|When the Shelter Came
|Dark Meat
|3:42
|10
|Santa's Village
|Andy Cabic, Eric D. Johnson
|1:13
|11
|Planet of Women
|Sonny & The Sunsets
|3:20
|12
|One More Game of Croquet
|Andy Cabic, Eric D. Johnson
|1:41
|13
|Our Anniversary
|Smog
|6:14