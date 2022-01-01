1 Lost Stars Adam Levine / Nick Southwood 4:28

2 Tell Me If You Wanna Go Home Кира Найтли 3:40

3 No One Else Like You Adam Levine 3:28

4 Horny Cee-Lo / Rick Nowels 3:38

5 Lost Stars Кира Найтли / Nick Southwood 4:00

6 A Higher Place Adam Levine / Rick Nowels 3:12

7 Like a Fool Кира Найтли / Джон Карни 2:27

8 Did It Ever Cross Your Mind (Demo Version) Cessyl Orchestra / Gregg Alexander 3:39

9 Women of the World (Go On Strike!) Cee-Lo / Rick Nowels 3:15

10 Coming Up Roses Кира Найтли / Danielle Brisebois 3:14

11 Into the Trance Cessyl Orchestra / Gregg Alexander 4:06

12 A Step You Can’t Take Back Кира Найтли / Danielle Brisebois 3:26

13 Lost Stars (Into The Night Mix) Adam Levine / Nick Southwood 3:38

14 The Roof Is Broke (Demo Mix) Cessyl Orchestra / Gregg Alexander 3:00

15 Tell Me If You Wanna Go Home (feat. Hailee Steinfeld) [Rooftop Mix] Кира Найтли 3:28