|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Lost Stars
|Adam Levine / Nick Southwood
|4:28
|2
|Tell Me If You Wanna Go Home
|Кира Найтли
|3:40
|3
|No One Else Like You
|Adam Levine
|3:28
|4
|Horny
|Cee-Lo / Rick Nowels
|3:38
|5
|Lost Stars
|Кира Найтли / Nick Southwood
|4:00
|6
|A Higher Place
|Adam Levine / Rick Nowels
|3:12
|7
|Like a Fool
|Кира Найтли / Джон Карни
|2:27
|8
|Did It Ever Cross Your Mind (Demo Version)
|Cessyl Orchestra / Gregg Alexander
|3:39
|9
|Women of the World (Go On Strike!)
|Cee-Lo / Rick Nowels
|3:15
|10
|Coming Up Roses
|Кира Найтли / Danielle Brisebois
|3:14
|11
|Into the Trance
|Cessyl Orchestra / Gregg Alexander
|4:06
|12
|A Step You Can’t Take Back
|Кира Найтли / Danielle Brisebois
|3:26
|13
|Lost Stars (Into The Night Mix)
|Adam Levine / Nick Southwood
|3:38
|14
|The Roof Is Broke (Demo Mix)
|Cessyl Orchestra / Gregg Alexander
|3:00
|15
|Tell Me If You Wanna Go Home (feat. Hailee Steinfeld) [Rooftop Mix]
|Кира Найтли
|3:28
|16
|Intimidated By You
|Cessyl Orchestra / Gregg Alexander
|2:28