Хоть раз в жизни Хоть раз в жизни
Киноафиша Фильмы Хоть раз в жизни Музыка из фильма «Хоть раз в жизни» (2013)
Begin again Хоть раз в жизни 2013 / США
7.4 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.4
Музыка из фильма «Хоть раз в жизни» (2013)

Begin Again - Music From and Inspired By the Original Motion Picture (Deluxe)
Begin Again - Music From and Inspired By the Original Motion Picture (Deluxe) 16 композиций. Adam Levine, Кира Найтли, Cee-Lo, Cessyl Orchestra
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Lost Stars Adam Levine / Nick Southwood 4:28
2 Tell Me If You Wanna Go Home Кира Найтли 3:40
3 No One Else Like You Adam Levine 3:28
4 Horny Cee-Lo / Rick Nowels 3:38
5 Lost Stars Кира Найтли / Nick Southwood 4:00
6 A Higher Place Adam Levine / Rick Nowels 3:12
7 Like a Fool Кира Найтли / Джон Карни 2:27
8 Did It Ever Cross Your Mind (Demo Version) Cessyl Orchestra / Gregg Alexander 3:39
9 Women of the World (Go On Strike!) Cee-Lo / Rick Nowels 3:15
10 Coming Up Roses Кира Найтли / Danielle Brisebois 3:14
11 Into the Trance Cessyl Orchestra / Gregg Alexander 4:06
12 A Step You Can’t Take Back Кира Найтли / Danielle Brisebois 3:26
13 Lost Stars (Into The Night Mix) Adam Levine / Nick Southwood 3:38
14 The Roof Is Broke (Demo Mix) Cessyl Orchestra / Gregg Alexander 3:00
15 Tell Me If You Wanna Go Home (feat. Hailee Steinfeld) [Rooftop Mix] Кира Найтли 3:28
16 Intimidated By You Cessyl Orchestra / Gregg Alexander 2:28
Доступен список песен из фильма «Хоть раз в жизни» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Хоть раз в жизни» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
