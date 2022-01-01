|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Life During Wartime (Remastered)
|Talking Heads / Tina Weymouth
|3:41
|2
|Kick Out the Jams
|MC5 / Wayne Kramer
|2:51
|3
|Chatterbox
|New York Dolls / Johnny Thunders
|2:26
|4
|Careful (Remastered)
|Television / Tom Verlaine
|3:18
|5
|Blank Generation (Remastered)
|Richard Hell, The Voidoids / Richard Hell
|2:44
|6
|Slow Death
|Flamin' Groovies / Cyril Jordan
|4:23
|7
|I Can't Stand It
|The Velvet Underground / Lou Reed
|3:21
|8
|Out of Control
|Wayne County
|3:53
|9
|Psychotic Reaction
|Count Five
|3:07
|10
|All For the Love of Rock & Roll
|Live At CBGB's / Tuff Darts
|3:25
|11
|All By Myself
|Johnny Thunders & The Heartbreakers / Walter Lure
|2:53
|12
|California Sun
|The Dictators
|3:04
|13
|Caught With the Meat In Your Mouth
|Dead Boys / Stiv Bators
|2:07
|14
|I Got Knocked Down (But I'll Get Up)
|Joey Ramone
|3:43
|15
|Get Outa My Way
|Laughing Dogs
|2:48
|16
|Sunday Girl (2013 Version)
|Blondie / Chris Stein
|3:03
|17
|I Wanna Be Your Dog
|The Stooges
|3:10
|18
|Sonic Reducer (Remastered)
|Dead Boys / Stiv Bators
|3:07
|19
|Roxanne
|The Police / Sting
|3:13
|20
|Birds and the Bees
|Hilly Krystal / Hilly Kristal
|3:59
|21
|Ain't Nothing To Do
|Dead Boys / Stiv Bators
|2:28
|22
|1969
|The Stooges / Scott Asheton
|4:06
|23
|Psycho Killer
|Talking Heads / Tina Weymouth
|4:21
|24
|Marquee Moon
|Television / Tom Verlaine
|10:38
|25
|Oh Yeah
|The Shadows of Knight
|2:48
|26
|All Hell Breaks Loose
|The Misfits
|1:47
|27
|Borderline
|MC5
|2:55
|28
|Lexicon Devil
|Germs / Pat Smear
|1:44
|29
|Don't Want To Know If You Are Lonely
|Hüsker Dü / Grant Hart
|3:31
|30
|Fun City
|Tuff Darts
|2:57