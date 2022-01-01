Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Клуб «CBGB»» (2012)
CBGB Клуб «CBGB» 2012 / США
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.5
Музыка из фильма «Клуб «CBGB»» (2012)

CBGB (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Edition]
CBGB (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Edition] 30 композиций. Talking Heads, MC5, New York Dolls, Television, Richard Hell, The Voidoids, Flamin' Groovies, The Velvet Underground, Wayne County, Count Five, Live At CBGB's / Tuff Darts, Johnny Thunders & The Heartbreakers, The Dictators, Dead Boys, Joey Ramone, Laughing Dogs, Blondie, The Stooges, The Police, Hilly Krystal, The Shadows of Knight, The Misfits, Germs, Hüsker Dü, Tuff Darts
CBGB (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
CBGB (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 20 композиций. Talking Heads, MC5, New York Dolls, Television, Richard Hell, The Voidoids, Flamin' Groovies, The Velvet Underground, Wayne County, Count Five, Tuff Darts, Johnny Thunders & The Heartbreakers, The Dictators, Dead Boys, Joey Ramone, Laughing Dogs, Blondie, The Stooges, The Police, Hilly Krystal
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Life During Wartime (Remastered) Talking Heads / Tina Weymouth 3:41
2 Kick Out the Jams MC5 / Wayne Kramer 2:51
3 Chatterbox New York Dolls / Johnny Thunders 2:26
4 Careful (Remastered) Television / Tom Verlaine 3:18
5 Blank Generation (Remastered) Richard Hell, The Voidoids / Richard Hell 2:44
6 Slow Death Flamin' Groovies / Cyril Jordan 4:23
7 I Can't Stand It The Velvet Underground / Lou Reed 3:21
8 Out of Control Wayne County 3:53
9 Psychotic Reaction Count Five 3:07
10 All For the Love of Rock & Roll Live At CBGB's / Tuff Darts 3:25
11 All By Myself Johnny Thunders & The Heartbreakers / Walter Lure 2:53
12 California Sun The Dictators 3:04
13 Caught With the Meat In Your Mouth Dead Boys / Stiv Bators 2:07
14 I Got Knocked Down (But I'll Get Up) Joey Ramone 3:43
15 Get Outa My Way Laughing Dogs 2:48
16 Sunday Girl (2013 Version) Blondie / Chris Stein 3:03
17 I Wanna Be Your Dog The Stooges 3:10
18 Sonic Reducer (Remastered) Dead Boys / Stiv Bators 3:07
19 Roxanne The Police / Sting 3:13
20 Birds and the Bees Hilly Krystal / Hilly Kristal 3:59
21 Ain't Nothing To Do Dead Boys / Stiv Bators 2:28
22 1969 The Stooges / Scott Asheton 4:06
23 Psycho Killer Talking Heads / Tina Weymouth 4:21
24 Marquee Moon Television / Tom Verlaine 10:38
25 Oh Yeah The Shadows of Knight 2:48
26 All Hell Breaks Loose The Misfits 1:47
27 Borderline MC5 2:55
28 Lexicon Devil Germs / Pat Smear 1:44
29 Don't Want To Know If You Are Lonely Hüsker Dü / Grant Hart 3:31
30 Fun City Tuff Darts 2:57
Доступен список песен из фильма «Клуб «CBGB»» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Клуб «CBGB»» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
