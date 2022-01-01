Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Руби Спаркс Руби Спаркс
Музыка из фильма «Руби Спаркс» (2012)
Ruby Sparks Руби Спаркс 2012 / США
7.2 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.2
Музыка из фильма «Руби Спаркс» (2012)

Ruby Sparks (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Ruby Sparks (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 21 композиция. Nick Urata, Plastic Bertrand, Holden, Sylvie Vartan, Derrick Harriott, The Lions
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 She Came to Me Nick Urata / DR 2:40
2 Creation Nick Urata / DR 0:45
3 Writer's Block Nick Urata / DR 0:57
4 Inspiration! Nick Urata / DR 0:49
5 Ruby Sparks (With Dialogue) Nick Urata / DR 2:06
6 I Was Waiting for You Nick Urata / DR 2:32
7 I'll Go With You Nick Urata / DR 1:39
8 She's Real Nick Urata / DR 2:27
9 Ca plane pour moi Plastic Bertrand 3:00
10 Une fraction de seconde Holden / Dominique Depret 3:59
11 He Loved You Nick Urata / DR 0:41
12 Quand tu es là (The Game of Love) Sylvie Vartan / Jr. 1:58
13 Psychedelic Train Derrick Harriott 3:00
14 Roll It Round The Lions 3:52
15 Miserable Nick Urata / DR 1:09
16 Inseparable Nick Urata / DR 2:53
17 You're a Genius Nick Urata / DR 6:18
18 The Past Released Her Nick Urata / DR 2:22
19 She Came to Me (With Dialogue) Nick Urata / DR 2:40
20 Can We Start Over Nick Urata / DR 1:40
21 Ruby Was Just Ruby Nick Urata / DR 1:30
Доступен список песен из фильма «Руби Спаркс» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Руби Спаркс» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
