|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|She Came to Me
|Nick Urata / DR
|2:40
|2
|Creation
|Nick Urata / DR
|0:45
|3
|Writer's Block
|Nick Urata / DR
|0:57
|4
|Inspiration!
|Nick Urata / DR
|0:49
|5
|Ruby Sparks (With Dialogue)
|Nick Urata / DR
|2:06
|6
|I Was Waiting for You
|Nick Urata / DR
|2:32
|7
|I'll Go With You
|Nick Urata / DR
|1:39
|8
|She's Real
|Nick Urata / DR
|2:27
|9
|Ca plane pour moi
|Plastic Bertrand
|3:00
|10
|Une fraction de seconde
|Holden / Dominique Depret
|3:59
|11
|He Loved You
|Nick Urata / DR
|0:41
|12
|Quand tu es là (The Game of Love)
|Sylvie Vartan / Jr.
|1:58
|13
|Psychedelic Train
|Derrick Harriott
|3:00
|14
|Roll It Round
|The Lions
|3:52
|15
|Miserable
|Nick Urata / DR
|1:09
|16
|Inseparable
|Nick Urata / DR
|2:53
|17
|You're a Genius
|Nick Urata / DR
|6:18
|18
|The Past Released Her
|Nick Urata / DR
|2:22
|19
|She Came to Me (With Dialogue)
|Nick Urata / DR
|2:40
|20
|Can We Start Over
|Nick Urata / DR
|1:40
|21
|Ruby Was Just Ruby
|Nick Urata / DR
|1:30