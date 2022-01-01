|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Colors
|Ice-T / Afrika Islam
|4:27
|2
|Six Gun (44 Mag. Mix)
|Decadent Dub Team / Williams
|4:57
|3
|Let the Rhythm Run
|Salt-N-Pepa / Fingerprints
|3:23
|4
|Raw (Edit)
|Big Daddy Kane / Williams
|4:08
|5
|Paid In Full (Seven Minutes of Madness - The Cold Cut Remix)
|Eric B. & Rakim
|7:05
|6
|Butcher Shop
|Kool G Rap / Wilson
|3:47
|7
|Mad Mad World
|7A3
|4:49
|8
|Go On Girl
|Roxanne Shante / M. Williams
|3:06
|9
|A Mind Is a Terrible Thin to Waste
|M.C. Shan
|4:30
|10
|Everywhere I Go (Colors)
|Rick James
|4:35