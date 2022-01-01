Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Цвета
Музыка из фильма «Цвета» (1988)
Colors Цвета 1988 / США
6.8 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.7
Музыка из фильма «Цвета» (1988)

Colors (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Colors (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 10 композиций. Ice-T, Decadent Dub Team, Salt-N-Pepa, Big Daddy Kane, Eric B. & Rakim, Kool G Rap, 7A3, Roxanne Shante, M.C. Shan, Rick James
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Colors Ice-T / Afrika Islam 4:27
2 Six Gun (44 Mag. Mix) Decadent Dub Team / Williams 4:57
3 Let the Rhythm Run Salt-N-Pepa / Fingerprints 3:23
4 Raw (Edit) Big Daddy Kane / Williams 4:08
5 Paid In Full (Seven Minutes of Madness - The Cold Cut Remix) Eric B. & Rakim 7:05
6 Butcher Shop Kool G Rap / Wilson 3:47
7 Mad Mad World 7A3 4:49
8 Go On Girl Roxanne Shante / M. Williams 3:06
9 A Mind Is a Terrible Thin to Waste M.C. Shan 4:30
10 Everywhere I Go (Colors) Rick James 4:35
Доступен список песен из фильма «Цвета» (1988) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Цвета» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
