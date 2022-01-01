1 Abandon Opening Titles Clint Mansell 2:06

2 Katie Studies, Pt. 1 Clint Mansell 1:10

3 Ice Skating Clint Mansell 1:21

4 Katie Studies, Pt. 2 Clint Mansell 0:41

5 First Kiss Clint Mansell 1:16

6 You Have No Grace Clint Mansell 1:09

7 Trip Hop Inferno Clint Mansell 1:26

8 Embry's Here? Clint Mansell 1:04

9 Alibi Clint Mansell 1:48

10 Katie Snow Dream Clint Mansell 0:51

11 Eye to Eye Clint Mansell 3:04

12 Abandoned Clint Mansell 0:38

13 Suspicion Clint Mansell 0:32

14 Harrison Takes a Fall Clint Mansell 1:24

15 Invitation Clint Mansell 3:21

16 Rendezvous Clint Mansell 1:40

17 To the Country House Clint Mansell 1:13

18 Embry Threatens Clint Mansell 2:33

19 Comfort Me Clint Mansell 0:53

20 Adam's House Clint Mansell 1:49

21 Follow Me Down Clint Mansell 0:16

22 The Camera Never Lies Clint Mansell 5:16

23 Katie Waits Clint Mansell 1:14

24 Memory of Murder Clint Mansell 1:11

25 Wherever You Go Clint Mansell 2:10

26 Take Me With You Clint Mansell 5:54