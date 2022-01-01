Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Безумный Макс 3: Под куполом грома» (1985)
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome Безумный Макс 3: Под куполом грома 1985 / США / Австралия
7.2 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.2
Музыка из фильма «Безумный Макс 3: Под куполом грома» (1985)

Mad Max - Beyond Thunderdome (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Mad Max - Beyond Thunderdome (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 6 композиций. Tina Turner, Морис Жарр, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Bonaventura Bottone, Ambrosian Opera Chorus, John Alldis Choir, Renato Bruson, Aldo Ceccato, Edita Gruberová, Alfredo Kraus, Kathleen Kuhlmann, John McCarthy, Nicola Rescigno
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome) [Extended Version] Tina Turner 6:10
2 One of the Living (Extended Version) Tina Turner 5:58
3 Bartertown Морис Жарр, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra 8:27
4 The Children Морис Жарр, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra 2:13
5 Coming Home Морис Жарр, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra 15:11
6 We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome) [Extended Instrumental] Bonaventura Bottone, Ambrosian Opera Chorus, John Alldis Choir, Renato Bruson, Aldo Ceccato, Edita Gruberová, Alfredo Kraus, Kathleen Kuhlmann, John McCarthy, Nicola Rescigno 6:30
Доступен список песен из фильма «Безумный Макс 3: Под куполом грома» (1985) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Безумный Макс 3: Под куполом грома» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
