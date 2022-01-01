|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome) [Extended Version]
|Tina Turner
|6:10
|2
|One of the Living (Extended Version)
|Tina Turner
|5:58
|3
|Bartertown
|Морис Жарр, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
|8:27
|4
|The Children
|Морис Жарр, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
|2:13
|5
|Coming Home
|Морис Жарр, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
|15:11
|6
|We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome) [Extended Instrumental]
|Bonaventura Bottone, Ambrosian Opera Chorus, John Alldis Choir, Renato Bruson, Aldo Ceccato, Edita Gruberová, Alfredo Kraus, Kathleen Kuhlmann, John McCarthy, Nicola Rescigno
|6:30