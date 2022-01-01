Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Грязные танцы Грязные танцы
Киноафиша Фильмы Грязные танцы Музыка из фильма «Грязные танцы» (1987)
Dirty Dancing Грязные танцы 1987 / США
7.7 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Грязные танцы» (1987)

Вся информация о фильме
Dirty Dancing: The Anniversary Edition (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Remastered]
Dirty Dancing: The Anniversary Edition (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Remastered] 13 композиций. Bill Medley, Jennifer Warnes, The Ronettes, Патрик Суэйзи, Wendy Fraser, Eric Carmen, Maurice Williams & The Zodiacs, Merry Clayton, The Blow Monkeys, Bruce Channel, Zappacosta, Mickey & Sylvia, Tom Johnston, The Five Satins, Jennifer Warnes, Bill Medley
Слушать
Dirty Dancing (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Dirty Dancing (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Bill Medley, Jennifer Warnes, The Ronettes, Патрик Суэйзи, Eric Carmen, Maurice Williams & The Zodiacs, Merry Clayton, The Blow Monkeys, Bruce Channel, Zappacosta, Mickey & Sylvia, Tom Johnston, The Five Satins
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 (I've Had) The Time of My Life Bill Medley, Jennifer Warnes / John DeNicola 4:49
2 Be My Baby The Ronettes / Phil Spector 2:39
3 She's Like the Wind Патрик Суэйзи, Wendy Fraser / Stacy Widelitz 3:51
4 Hungry Eyes Eric Carmen / John DeNicola 4:07
5 Stay Maurice Williams & The Zodiacs / Maurice Williams 1:35
6 Yes Merry Clayton 3:17
7 You Don't Own Me The Blow Monkeys / John Madara 3:01
8 Hey Baby Bruce Channel / Margaret Cobb 2:23
9 Overload Zappacosta 3:41
10 Love Is Strange Mickey & Sylvia / Sylvia Robinson 2:54
11 Where Are You Tonight? Tom Johnston 3:59
12 In the Still of the Night The Five Satins / Fred Parris 3:05
13 (I've Had) The Time of My Life (Remastered Version) Jennifer Warnes, Bill Medley / John DeNicola 6:47
Доступен список песен из фильма «Грязные танцы» (1987) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Грязные танцы» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Брыльска прилюдно унизила Пугачеву: хватило одной короткой фразы
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Приложение киноафиши