|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|(I've Had) The Time of My Life
|Bill Medley, Jennifer Warnes / John DeNicola
|4:49
|2
|Be My Baby
|The Ronettes / Phil Spector
|2:39
|3
|She's Like the Wind
|Патрик Суэйзи, Wendy Fraser / Stacy Widelitz
|3:51
|4
|Hungry Eyes
|Eric Carmen / John DeNicola
|4:07
|5
|Stay
|Maurice Williams & The Zodiacs / Maurice Williams
|1:35
|6
|Yes
|Merry Clayton
|3:17
|7
|You Don't Own Me
|The Blow Monkeys / John Madara
|3:01
|8
|Hey Baby
|Bruce Channel / Margaret Cobb
|2:23
|9
|Overload
|Zappacosta
|3:41
|10
|Love Is Strange
|Mickey & Sylvia / Sylvia Robinson
|2:54
|11
|Where Are You Tonight?
|Tom Johnston
|3:59
|12
|In the Still of the Night
|The Five Satins / Fred Parris
|3:05
|13
|(I've Had) The Time of My Life (Remastered Version)
|Jennifer Warnes, Bill Medley / John DeNicola
|6:47