1 (I've Had) The Time of My Life Bill Medley, Jennifer Warnes / John DeNicola 4:49

2 Be My Baby The Ronettes / Phil Spector 2:39

3 She's Like the Wind Патрик Суэйзи, Wendy Fraser / Stacy Widelitz 3:51

4 Hungry Eyes Eric Carmen / John DeNicola 4:07

5 Stay Maurice Williams & The Zodiacs / Maurice Williams 1:35

6 Yes Merry Clayton 3:17

7 You Don't Own Me The Blow Monkeys / John Madara 3:01

8 Hey Baby Bruce Channel / Margaret Cobb 2:23

9 Overload Zappacosta 3:41

10 Love Is Strange Mickey & Sylvia / Sylvia Robinson 2:54

11 Where Are You Tonight? Tom Johnston 3:59

12 In the Still of the Night The Five Satins / Fred Parris 3:05