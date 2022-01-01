|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Toho Logo / Opening
|伊福部昭
|1:59
|2
|Main Title
|伊福部昭
|1:23
|3
|Bizarre Incident on the Tokaido Railway
|伊福部昭
|1:00
|4
|A Series of Strange Incidents
|伊福部昭
|0:12
|5
|Emergency Strategy Session
|伊福部昭
|0:51
|6
|Professor Ahmed
|伊福部昭
|1:02
|7
|Ahmed's Escape
|伊福部昭
|1:09
|8
|Starry Sky
|伊福部昭
|1:59
|9
|Car Radio Bgm
|伊福部昭
|0:25
|10
|Brainwashing
|伊福部昭
|1:32
|11
|The Magnificence of the Base
|伊福部昭
|0:58
|12
|Parade I (Edited Version)
|伊福部昭
|0:21
|13
|Parade II (Edited Version)
|伊福部昭
|1:24
|14
|The Spip Blasts Off
|伊福部昭
|1:56
|15
|The Remains
|伊福部昭
|1:21
|16
|The Heat Ray Gun
|伊福部昭
|3:44
|17
|Lunar Landing
|伊福部昭
|1:31
|18
|The Lunar Surfac
|伊福部昭
|2:33
|19
|The Exploration Vehicle Starts Moving
|伊福部昭
|2:36
|20
|Air Cushion
|伊福部昭
|0:53
|21
|Iwamura and the Spip
|伊福部昭
|1:06
|22
|Onward!
|伊福部昭
|2:33
|23
|The Cave
|伊福部昭
|1:16
|24
|The Natalian Base
|伊福部昭
|0:50
|25
|The Natalians
|伊福部昭
|1:24
|26
|Lunar World Battle I
|伊福部昭
|3:11
|27
|Lunar World Battle II
|伊福部昭
|2:41
|28
|Return of the Spip
|伊福部昭
|2:07
|29
|News Spreads Worldwide
|伊福部昭
|0:39
|30
|Prepare to Ambush
|伊福部昭
|1:00
|31
|Combat Rockets Launched
|伊福部昭
|0:25
|32
|Battle in Outer Space
|伊福部昭
|5:01
|33
|Wrath of the Freeze Gun
|伊福部昭
|2:20
|34
|Destroy the Giant Mother Ship!
|伊福部昭
|0:57
|35
|No Trace of the Enemy
|伊福部昭
|0:46
|36
|Ending
|伊福部昭
|1:09
|37
|Parade M I (PS – Salute of Honor T2)
|伊福部昭
|0:29
|38
|Parade M II (PS – Battle Cry T3)
|伊福部昭
|3:32
|39
|Parade M III (PS – The Heavens)
|伊福部昭
|2:59
|40
|M5t2
|伊福部昭
|0:53
|41
|Natalian Saucer in Flight (Sound Effects)
|伊福部昭
|0:31
|42
|Battle in Outer Space (Preview Trailer)
|伊福部昭
|2:29