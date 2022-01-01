Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Битва в космосе
Битва в космосе Музыка из фильма «Битва в космосе» (1959)
Battle in Outer Space / Uchû daisensô Битва в космосе 1959 / Япония
5.7 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.6
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Битва в космосе» (1959)

Вся информация о фильме
Battle in Outer Space (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Battle in Outer Space (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 42 композиции. 伊福部昭
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Toho Logo / Opening 伊福部昭 1:59
2 Main Title 伊福部昭 1:23
3 Bizarre Incident on the Tokaido Railway 伊福部昭 1:00
4 A Series of Strange Incidents 伊福部昭 0:12
5 Emergency Strategy Session 伊福部昭 0:51
6 Professor Ahmed 伊福部昭 1:02
7 Ahmed's Escape 伊福部昭 1:09
8 Starry Sky 伊福部昭 1:59
9 Car Radio Bgm 伊福部昭 0:25
10 Brainwashing 伊福部昭 1:32
11 The Magnificence of the Base 伊福部昭 0:58
12 Parade I (Edited Version) 伊福部昭 0:21
13 Parade II (Edited Version) 伊福部昭 1:24
14 The Spip Blasts Off 伊福部昭 1:56
15 The Remains 伊福部昭 1:21
16 The Heat Ray Gun 伊福部昭 3:44
17 Lunar Landing 伊福部昭 1:31
18 The Lunar Surfac 伊福部昭 2:33
19 The Exploration Vehicle Starts Moving 伊福部昭 2:36
20 Air Cushion 伊福部昭 0:53
21 Iwamura and the Spip 伊福部昭 1:06
22 Onward! 伊福部昭 2:33
23 The Cave 伊福部昭 1:16
24 The Natalian Base 伊福部昭 0:50
25 The Natalians 伊福部昭 1:24
26 Lunar World Battle I 伊福部昭 3:11
27 Lunar World Battle II 伊福部昭 2:41
28 Return of the Spip 伊福部昭 2:07
29 News Spreads Worldwide 伊福部昭 0:39
30 Prepare to Ambush 伊福部昭 1:00
31 Combat Rockets Launched 伊福部昭 0:25
32 Battle in Outer Space 伊福部昭 5:01
33 Wrath of the Freeze Gun 伊福部昭 2:20
34 Destroy the Giant Mother Ship! 伊福部昭 0:57
35 No Trace of the Enemy 伊福部昭 0:46
36 Ending 伊福部昭 1:09
37 Parade M I (PS – Salute of Honor T2) 伊福部昭 0:29
38 Parade M II (PS – Battle Cry T3) 伊福部昭 3:32
39 Parade M III (PS – The Heavens) 伊福部昭 2:59
40 M5t2 伊福部昭 0:53
41 Natalian Saucer in Flight (Sound Effects) 伊福部昭 0:31
42 Battle in Outer Space (Preview Trailer) 伊福部昭 2:29
Доступен список песен из фильма «Битва в космосе» (1959) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Битва в космосе» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
