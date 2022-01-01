|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Breakdown
|Alice Russell
|3:45
|2
|It's Raining Men
|Countre Black / Paul Shaffer
|1:57
|3
|Bang Bang Boom
|The Unknown / Tim Myers
|1:59
|4
|Gimme What You Got
|Black Daniel / Lemay
|3:13
|5
|Just For Now
|Cloud Control
|3:57
|6
|Money
|Ringside / Scott Thomas
|2:55
|7
|Sassy Sexy Wiggle
|Joe Tex / Joseph Arrington
|4:03
|8
|Mo Cash!
|Vegas Audio Ninjas / Sherry St. Germain
|2:08
|9
|Wash U Clean
|Beth Thornley
|3:13
|10
|Victim
|WIN WIN
|3:38
|11
|Ladies of Tampa
|Мэттью МакКонахи / Martin Blasick
|1:14
|12
|Feels Like the First Time
|Foreigner / Mick Jones
|4:21