Супер Майк Супер Майк
Magic Mike Супер Майк 2012 / США
6.3 Оцените
17 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.1
Музыка из фильма «Супер Майк» (2012)

Magic Mike (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Magic Mike (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Alice Russell, Countre Black, The Unknown, Black Daniel, Cloud Control, Ringside, Joe Tex, Vegas Audio Ninjas, Beth Thornley, WIN WIN, Мэттью МакКонахи, Foreigner
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Breakdown Alice Russell 3:45
2 It's Raining Men Countre Black / Paul Shaffer 1:57
3 Bang Bang Boom The Unknown / Tim Myers 1:59
4 Gimme What You Got Black Daniel / Lemay 3:13
5 Just For Now Cloud Control 3:57
6 Money Ringside / Scott Thomas 2:55
7 Sassy Sexy Wiggle Joe Tex / Joseph Arrington 4:03
8 Mo Cash! Vegas Audio Ninjas / Sherry St. Germain 2:08
9 Wash U Clean Beth Thornley 3:13
10 Victim WIN WIN 3:38
11 Ladies of Tampa Мэттью МакКонахи / Martin Blasick 1:14
12 Feels Like the First Time Foreigner / Mick Jones 4:21
Доступен список песен из фильма «Супер Майк» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Супер Майк» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
