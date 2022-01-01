|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Aradius
|John Paesano
|5:16
|2
|Attack on the Village
|John Paesano
|1:58
|3
|Terra's Theme
|John Paesano
|1:11
|4
|Deacons!
|John Paesano
|5:57
|5
|The Pit
|John Paesano
|7:20
|6
|Into the Desert
|John Paesano
|4:05
|7
|The Arids
|John Paesano
|3:28
|8
|Hirokin & Maren
|John Paesano
|1:52
|9
|Nightmares
|John Paesano
|0:54
|10
|For Each Child, A Ribbon
|John Paesano
|1:39
|11
|Training
|John Paesano
|4:37
|12
|If You Can Win
|John Paesano
|3:03
|13
|Rebellion
|John Paesano
|3:38
|14
|I Do It for Them
|John Paesano
|2:39
|15
|Sword of the Downtrodden
|John Paesano
|1:34
|16
|Griffin
|John Paesano
|2:49
|17
|Kore & Moss
|John Paesano
|4:52
|18
|The Wei
|John Paesano
|2:50
|19
|Endgame
|John Paesano
|2:40
|20
|Hirokin
|John Paesano
|3:58