Хирокин Хирокин
Киноафиша Фильмы Хирокин Музыка из фильма «Хирокин» (2011)
Hirokin Хирокин 2011 / США
3.3 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 3.3
Музыка из фильма «Хирокин» (2011)

Hirokin (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Hirokin (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 20 композиций. John Paesano
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Aradius John Paesano 5:16
2 Attack on the Village John Paesano 1:58
3 Terra's Theme John Paesano 1:11
4 Deacons! John Paesano 5:57
5 The Pit John Paesano 7:20
6 Into the Desert John Paesano 4:05
7 The Arids John Paesano 3:28
8 Hirokin & Maren John Paesano 1:52
9 Nightmares John Paesano 0:54
10 For Each Child, A Ribbon John Paesano 1:39
11 Training John Paesano 4:37
12 If You Can Win John Paesano 3:03
13 Rebellion John Paesano 3:38
14 I Do It for Them John Paesano 2:39
15 Sword of the Downtrodden John Paesano 1:34
16 Griffin John Paesano 2:49
17 Kore & Moss John Paesano 4:52
18 The Wei John Paesano 2:50
19 Endgame John Paesano 2:40
20 Hirokin John Paesano 3:58
Доступен список песен из фильма «Хирокин» (2011) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Хирокин» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
