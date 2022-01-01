|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Titles
|Mario Nascimbene
|2:07
|2
|Philip's Return
|Mario Nascimbene
|1:34
|3
|Olympia's Party and Burning of Alexandropolis
|Mario Nascimbene
|1:30
|4
|Eurydice and Alexander
|Mario Nascimbene
|3:06
|5
|The Battle of Cheronea
|Mario Nascimbene
|3:00
|6
|Barsina and Alexander
|Mario Nascimbene
|0:57
|7
|Battle of Granicus
|Mario Nascimbene
|2:40
|8
|Hemnon's Death and Storming of Mileto
|Mario Nascimbene
|1:33
|9
|Battle of Gaugamela
|Mario Nascimbene
|6:27
|10
|Chase and Death of Darius
|Mario Nascimbene
|1:40
|11
|Alexander's Death
|Mario Nascimbene
|1:00