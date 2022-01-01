Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Александр Великий Александр Великий
Киноафиша Фильмы Александр Великий Музыка из фильма «Александр Великий» (1956)
Alexander the Great Александр Великий 1956 / США / Испания
5.8 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.8
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Александр Великий» (1956)

Вся информация о фильме
Alexander the Great (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Alexander the Great (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 11 композиций. Mario Nascimbene
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Titles Mario Nascimbene 2:07
2 Philip's Return Mario Nascimbene 1:34
3 Olympia's Party and Burning of Alexandropolis Mario Nascimbene 1:30
4 Eurydice and Alexander Mario Nascimbene 3:06
5 The Battle of Cheronea Mario Nascimbene 3:00
6 Barsina and Alexander Mario Nascimbene 0:57
7 Battle of Granicus Mario Nascimbene 2:40
8 Hemnon's Death and Storming of Mileto Mario Nascimbene 1:33
9 Battle of Gaugamela Mario Nascimbene 6:27
10 Chase and Death of Darius Mario Nascimbene 1:40
11 Alexander's Death Mario Nascimbene 1:00
Доступен список песен из фильма «Александр Великий» (1956) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Александр Великий» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
Брыльска прилюдно унизила Пугачеву: хватило одной короткой фразы
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Приложение киноафиши