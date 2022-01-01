Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Atlantis Атлантис
Atlantis Атлантис 1991 / Франция / Италия
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.6
Музыка из фильма «Атлантис» (1991)

Atlantis (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Atlantis (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Eric Serra, Vanessa Paradis, Eric Serra
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Creation Eric Serra 4:56
2 The Secret Life Of Angels Eric Serra 5:37
3 Visions Of The Underway Eric Serra 1:38
4 The Snake Eric Serra 4:56
5 Iguana Dance Eric Serra 5:05
6 Down To The Unkown World Eric Serra 3:54
7 The Magic Forest Eric Serra 2:17
8 In The Kingdom Of Spirits Eric Serra 3:47
9 The Legend Of Manatees Eric Serra 5:08
10 Time To Get Your Lovin' Vanessa Paradis, Eric Serra / Люк Бессон 6:08
11 Shark Attack Eric Serra 9:48
12 The Realms Of Ice Eric Serra 7:53
13 Iguana Dance (First Version Demo) Eric Serra 4:55
14 The Secret Life Of Angels (Original Synth Demo) Eric Serra 5:34
Доступен список песен из фильма «Атлантис» (1991) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Атлантис» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
