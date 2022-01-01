|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Creation
|Eric Serra
|4:56
|2
|The Secret Life Of Angels
|Eric Serra
|5:37
|3
|Visions Of The Underway
|Eric Serra
|1:38
|4
|The Snake
|Eric Serra
|4:56
|5
|Iguana Dance
|Eric Serra
|5:05
|6
|Down To The Unkown World
|Eric Serra
|3:54
|7
|The Magic Forest
|Eric Serra
|2:17
|8
|In The Kingdom Of Spirits
|Eric Serra
|3:47
|9
|The Legend Of Manatees
|Eric Serra
|5:08
|10
|Time To Get Your Lovin'
|Vanessa Paradis, Eric Serra / Люк Бессон
|6:08
|11
|Shark Attack
|Eric Serra
|9:48
|12
|The Realms Of Ice
|Eric Serra
|7:53
|13
|Iguana Dance (First Version Demo)
|Eric Serra
|4:55
|14
|The Secret Life Of Angels (Original Synth Demo)
|Eric Serra
|5:34