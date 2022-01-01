Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Жизнь за один день» (2011)
Life in a Day Жизнь за один день 2011 / США
Музыка из фильма «Жизнь за один день» (2011)

Life In a Day (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Life In a Day (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 21 композиция. Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс, Matthew Herbert, The Three Angolan Women, Joe Walker
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Dawn Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс 6:15
2 Waking Up Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс 2:19
3 Coffee Matthew Herbert 0:44
4 A Day At a Time (feat. Ellie Goulding) Matthew Herbert 3:07
5 Goat Bells Matthew Herbert 1:27
6 Angolan Women The Three Angolan Women / Народные 6:32
7 Guitar Theme Matthew Herbert 1:15
8 Love Matthew Herbert 2:37
9 Emily Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс 2:47
10 Wee Dance Matthew Herbert 0:24
11 My Perfect Girlfriend Matthew Herbert 2:25
12 Footwork Matthew Herbert 0:35
13 465 People Clapping Matthew Herbert 0:49
14 Fear Matthew Herbert 3:29
15 Love Parade Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс 2:23
16 A Penny At a Time Matthew Herbert 2:40
17 Fireworks and Lanterns Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс 2:56
18 Piano Theme Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс 1:21
19 A Day At a Time (feat. Baaba Maal) Matthew Herbert 3:22
20 My Favourite Sounds Joe Walker 2:59
21 Angolan Women (Remix) The Three Angolan Women / Народные 3:35
Доступен список песен из фильма «Жизнь за один день» (2011) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Жизнь за один день» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
