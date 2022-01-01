|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Dawn
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс
|6:15
|2
|Waking Up
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс
|2:19
|3
|Coffee
|Matthew Herbert
|0:44
|4
|A Day At a Time (feat. Ellie Goulding)
|Matthew Herbert
|3:07
|5
|Goat Bells
|Matthew Herbert
|1:27
|6
|Angolan Women
|The Three Angolan Women / Народные
|6:32
|7
|Guitar Theme
|Matthew Herbert
|1:15
|8
|Love
|Matthew Herbert
|2:37
|9
|Emily
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс
|2:47
|10
|Wee Dance
|Matthew Herbert
|0:24
|11
|My Perfect Girlfriend
|Matthew Herbert
|2:25
|12
|Footwork
|Matthew Herbert
|0:35
|13
|465 People Clapping
|Matthew Herbert
|0:49
|14
|Fear
|Matthew Herbert
|3:29
|15
|Love Parade
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс
|2:23
|16
|A Penny At a Time
|Matthew Herbert
|2:40
|17
|Fireworks and Lanterns
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс
|2:56
|18
|Piano Theme
|Гарри Грегсон-Уильямс
|1:21
|19
|A Day At a Time (feat. Baaba Maal)
|Matthew Herbert
|3:22
|20
|My Favourite Sounds
|Joe Walker
|2:59
|21
|Angolan Women (Remix)
|The Three Angolan Women / Народные
|3:35