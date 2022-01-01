|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|All Going Out Together
|Big Dipper
|2:59
|2
|Blue Thunder
|Galaxie 500
|3:47
|3
|Skyscraper
|Julian Plenti
|3:19
|4
|Hey Man, Nice Shot
|Filter
|5:14
|5
|Maggot Brain
|Funkadelic
|10:19
|6
|Do the Dog
|The Specials
|2:10
|7
|Just Like Honey
|The Jesus and Mary Chain
|3:02
|8
|Kundalini Express
|Love and Rockets
|5:51
|9
|Caribou
|Pixies
|3:14
|10
|All We Ever Wanted Was Everything
|Bauhaus
|3:51
|11
|I Melt With You 2011
|Modern English
|4:16
|12
|Dog Eat Dog
|Adam & The Ants
|3:11
|13
|The Lawn
|Deep Six
|3:02
|14
|Here
|tomandandy
|3:47