|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Across 110th Street
|Bobby Womack / J.J. Johnson
|3:49
|2
|Beaumont's Lament (Dialogue)
|Сэмюэл Л. Джексон, Роберт Де Ниро
|0:50
|3
|Strawberry Letter 23
|The Brothers Johnson / Shuggie Otis
|4:58
|4
|Melanie, Simone and Sheronda (Dialogue)
|Сэмюэл Л. Джексон, Роберт Де Ниро
|0:32
|5
|Who Is He (And What Is He To You?)
|Bill Withers
|3:12
|6
|Tennessee Stud (Live)
|Johnny Cash / Jimmy Driftwood
|2:54
|7
|Natural High
|Bloodstone / Charles McCormick
|4:54
|8
|Long Time Woman
|Pam Grier / Les Baxter
|2:51
|9
|Detroit 9000 (Dialogue)
|Council Cargle
|0:07
|10
|(Holy Matrimony) Letter To the Firm
|Foxy Brown
|3:26
|11
|Street Life
|Randy Crawford / Will Jennings
|4:17
|12
|Didn't I Blow Your Mind This Time
|The Delfonics / William Hart
|3:21
|13
|Midnight Confessions
|The Grass Roots / Lou Josie
|2:44
|14
|Inside My Love
|Minnie Riperton / Richard Rudolph
|3:57
|15
|Just Ask Melanie (Dialogue)
|Сэмюэл Л. Джексон, Роберт Де Ниро, Bridget Fonda
|0:43
|16
|The Lions and the Cucumber
|The Vampire Sound Incorporation / Siegfried Schwab
|5:07
|17
|Monte Carlo Nights
|Elliot Easton's Tiki Gods / Elliot Easton
|3:25