Джеки Браун Джеки Браун
Jackie Brown Джеки Браун 1997 / США
8.1 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.5
Музыка из фильма «Джеки Браун» (1997)

Jackie Brown (Music from the Miramax Motion Picture)
Jackie Brown (Music from the Miramax Motion Picture) 17 композиций. Bobby Womack, Сэмюэл Л. Джексон, Роберт Де Ниро, The Brothers Johnson, Bill Withers, Johnny Cash, Bloodstone, Pam Grier, Council Cargle, Foxy Brown, Randy Crawford, The Delfonics, The Grass Roots, Minnie Riperton, Сэмюэл Л. Джексон, Роберт Де Ниро, Bridget Fonda, The Vampire Sound Incorporation, Elliot Easton's Tiki Gods
1 Across 110th Street Bobby Womack / J.J. Johnson 3:49
2 Beaumont's Lament (Dialogue) Сэмюэл Л. Джексон, Роберт Де Ниро 0:50
3 Strawberry Letter 23 The Brothers Johnson / Shuggie Otis 4:58
4 Melanie, Simone and Sheronda (Dialogue) Сэмюэл Л. Джексон, Роберт Де Ниро 0:32
5 Who Is He (And What Is He To You?) Bill Withers 3:12
6 Tennessee Stud (Live) Johnny Cash / Jimmy Driftwood 2:54
7 Natural High Bloodstone / Charles McCormick 4:54
8 Long Time Woman Pam Grier / Les Baxter 2:51
9 Detroit 9000 (Dialogue) Council Cargle 0:07
10 (Holy Matrimony) Letter To the Firm Foxy Brown 3:26
11 Street Life Randy Crawford / Will Jennings 4:17
12 Didn't I Blow Your Mind This Time The Delfonics / William Hart 3:21
13 Midnight Confessions The Grass Roots / Lou Josie 2:44
14 Inside My Love Minnie Riperton / Richard Rudolph 3:57
15 Just Ask Melanie (Dialogue) Сэмюэл Л. Джексон, Роберт Де Ниро, Bridget Fonda 0:43
16 The Lions and the Cucumber The Vampire Sound Incorporation / Siegfried Schwab 5:07
17 Monte Carlo Nights Elliot Easton's Tiki Gods / Elliot Easton 3:25
Доступен список песен из фильма «Джеки Браун» (1997) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Джеки Браун» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
