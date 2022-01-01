Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Элвин и бурундуки 3 Элвин и бурундуки 3
Киноафиша Фильмы Элвин и бурундуки 3 Музыка из фильма «Элвин и бурундуки 3» (2011)
Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked Элвин и бурундуки 3 2011 / США
7.9 Оцените
57 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Элвин и бурундуки 3» (2011)

Chipwrecked (Music from the Motion Picture)
Chipwrecked (Music from the Motion Picture) 13 композиций. The Chipmunks & The Chipettes, The Chipettes, Rae
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Party Rock Anthem The Chipmunks & The Chipettes 4:14
2 Bad Romance The Chipmunks & The Chipettes / Stefani Germanotta 4:27
3 Trouble The Chipmunks & The Chipettes / Tim Armstrong 3:09
4 Whip My Hair The Chipettes / Ronald Jackson 2:32
5 Vacation (feat. BASKO) The Chipmunks & The Chipettes / Kathy Valentine 3:00
6 We Have Arrived (feat. Classic) Rae 3:22
7 Say Hey (feat. Nomadik) The Chipmunks & The Chipettes / Michael Franti 3:02
8 Real Wild Child (feat. Nomadik) The Chipmunks & The Chipettes / Johnny O'Keefe 2:44
9 S.O.S. The Chipettes / Jonathan Rotem 2:53
10 We No Speak Americano / Conga (feat. Barnetta DaFonseca) The Chipettes / Renato Carosone 2:38
11 Survivor The Chipettes 4:01
12 Born This Way / Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now / Firework The Chipmunks & The Chipettes 2:48
13 Club Can't Handle Me (Bonus Track) The Chipmunks & The Chipettes 3:58
Доступен список песен из фильма «Элвин и бурундуки 3» (2011) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Элвин и бурундуки 3» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
