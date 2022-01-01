|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Party Rock Anthem
|The Chipmunks & The Chipettes
|4:14
|2
|Bad Romance
|The Chipmunks & The Chipettes / Stefani Germanotta
|4:27
|3
|Trouble
|The Chipmunks & The Chipettes / Tim Armstrong
|3:09
|4
|Whip My Hair
|The Chipettes / Ronald Jackson
|2:32
|5
|Vacation (feat. BASKO)
|The Chipmunks & The Chipettes / Kathy Valentine
|3:00
|6
|We Have Arrived (feat. Classic)
|Rae
|3:22
|7
|Say Hey (feat. Nomadik)
|The Chipmunks & The Chipettes / Michael Franti
|3:02
|8
|Real Wild Child (feat. Nomadik)
|The Chipmunks & The Chipettes / Johnny O'Keefe
|2:44
|9
|S.O.S.
|The Chipettes / Jonathan Rotem
|2:53
|10
|We No Speak Americano / Conga (feat. Barnetta DaFonseca)
|The Chipettes / Renato Carosone
|2:38
|11
|Survivor
|The Chipettes
|4:01
|12
|Born This Way / Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now / Firework
|The Chipmunks & The Chipettes
|2:48
|13
|Club Can't Handle Me (Bonus Track)
|The Chipmunks & The Chipettes
|3:58