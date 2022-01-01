|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Title
|James Horner
|4:29
|2
|"Time Brings All Things To Light."
|James Horner
|1:44
|3
|"Give Me the Hammer and I'll Nail 'Em Up!"
|James Horner
|5:58
|4
|"Bring Down the Lion and Rest of the Jungle Will Quake In Fear."
|James Horner
|3:32
|5
|Conjuring the 'Hick' Vote
|James Horner
|3:12
|6
|Anne's Memories
|James Horner
|2:45
|7
|Adam's World
|James Horner
|3:42
|8
|Jack's Childhood
|James Horner
|2:21
|9
|The Rise To Power
|James Horner
|3:16
|10
|Love's Betrayal
|James Horner
|2:52
|11
|Only Faded Pictures
|James Horner
|2:47
|12
|As We Were Children Once
|James Horner
|2:48
|13
|Verdict and Punishment
|James Horner
|5:59
|14
|All Our Lives Collide
|James Horner
|3:21
|15
|"Time Brings All Things To Light... I Trust It So."
|James Horner
|7:37