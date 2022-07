1 The Way We Were (Soundtrack Version) Barbra Streisand 3:51

2 Red Sails In the Sunset Barbra Streisand 1:42

3 Look What I've Got Barbra Streisand / Marvin Hamlisch 3:03

4 Like Pretty Barbra Streisand / Marvin Hamlisch 2:19

5 River Stay Way from My Door Barbra Streisand 1:55

6 The Way We Were (Instrumental) Barbra Streisand 3:01

7 Katie Barbra Streisand / Marvin Hamlisch 2:26

8 In the Mood Barbra Streisand / J. Garland 2:40

9 Did You Know It Was Me? Barbra Streisand / Marvin Hamlisch 4:33

10 Remembering Barbra Streisand / Marvin Hamlisch 1:21

11 Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams (And Dream Your Troubles Away) Barbra Streisand 3:00