|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Men of Harlech / Huws Theme
|Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|2:53
|2
|The Family and Bronwen
|Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|6:33
|3
|The Strike Mother & Huw in Broken Ice
|Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|4:45
|4
|Treasure Island / The Spring Birds
|Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|3:55
|5
|Angharad and Mister Gruffydd
|Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|2:10
|6
|Huw Walks Among the Daffodils
|Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|3:31
|7
|Angharad with the Minister
|Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|1:08
|8
|Love Denied
|Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|4:14
|9
|HuwS Lesson / The Mine Tragedy
|Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|3:08
|10
|Two More Brothers Leave
|Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|1:54
|11
|The House on the Hill
|Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|7:00
|12
|Goodbyes
|Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|1:35
|13
|Huw Finds His Father
|Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|0:53
|14
|Finale / End Title
|Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|1:43