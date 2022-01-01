Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Как зелена была моя долина Как зелена была моя долина
Киноафиша Фильмы Как зелена была моя долина Музыка из фильма «Как зелена была моя долина» (1941)
How Green Was My Valley Как зелена была моя долина 1941 / США
7.7 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.7
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Как зелена была моя долина» (1941)

Вся информация о фильме
How Green Was My Valley (Original Soundtrack) [1941]
How Green Was My Valley (Original Soundtrack) [1941] 14 композиций. Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Men of Harlech / Huws Theme Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman 2:53
2 The Family and Bronwen Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman 6:33
3 The Strike Mother & Huw in Broken Ice Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman 4:45
4 Treasure Island / The Spring Birds Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman 3:55
5 Angharad and Mister Gruffydd Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman 2:10
6 Huw Walks Among the Daffodils Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman 3:31
7 Angharad with the Minister Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman 1:08
8 Love Denied Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman 4:14
9 HuwS Lesson / The Mine Tragedy Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman 3:08
10 Two More Brothers Leave Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman 1:54
11 The House on the Hill Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman 7:00
12 Goodbyes Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman 1:35
13 Huw Finds His Father Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman 0:53
14 Finale / End Title Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman 1:43
Доступен список песен из фильма «Как зелена была моя долина» (1941) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Как зелена была моя долина» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Приложение киноафиши