|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Let Us Quest!
|Стив Яблонски
|4:29
|2
|Isabel the Strong
|Стив Яблонски
|4:30
|3
|Goodbye My Tinys
|Стив Яблонски
|2:53
|4
|Best Man
|Стив Яблонски
|1:26
|5
|The Greatest Most Beautifullest Love Song In All the Land
|Стив Яблонски
|1:33
|6
|The Virgin Is Plucked
|Стив Яблонски
|3:04
|7
|Not In My Castle
|Стив Яблонски
|1:43
|8
|Leezar's Date, Belladonna's Hate
|Стив Яблонски
|1:21
|9
|Playful Secrets!
|Стив Яблонски
|1:52
|10
|Mean Knights and Horsies O' My!
|Стив Яблонски
|3:16
|11
|Here Come the Marteetee
|Стив Яблонски
|2:27
|12
|A Fistful of Snakes
|Стив Яблонски
|1:47
|13
|Isabel Thrashes
|Стив Яблонски
|2:36
|14
|Muldiss Darton, City of Lore
|Стив Яблонски
|1:39
|15
|The Same Betrayal As Before
|Стив Яблонски
|0:59
|16
|Labyrinths and Humps
|Стив Яблонски
|5:21
|17
|Kill-trophy and the Warrior's Birth
|Стив Яблонски
|1:45
|18
|The Effening
|Стив Яблонски
|1:02
|19
|Tis I, Thadeous the Hero
|Стив Яблонски
|1:57
|20
|Heroes Unite
|Стив Яблонски
|1:05
|21
|Orgy of Violence
|Стив Яблонски
|6:35
|22
|'Til We Meet Again
|Стив Яблонски
|1:50
|23
|Way of the Warriors
|Стив Яблонски
|1:11
|24
|Thadeous
|Стив Яблонски
|3:52