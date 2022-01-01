1 Let Us Quest! Стив Яблонски 4:29

2 Isabel the Strong Стив Яблонски 4:30

3 Goodbye My Tinys Стив Яблонски 2:53

4 Best Man Стив Яблонски 1:26

5 The Greatest Most Beautifullest Love Song In All the Land Стив Яблонски 1:33

6 The Virgin Is Plucked Стив Яблонски 3:04

7 Not In My Castle Стив Яблонски 1:43

8 Leezar's Date, Belladonna's Hate Стив Яблонски 1:21

9 Playful Secrets! Стив Яблонски 1:52

10 Mean Knights and Horsies O' My! Стив Яблонски 3:16

11 Here Come the Marteetee Стив Яблонски 2:27

12 A Fistful of Snakes Стив Яблонски 1:47

13 Isabel Thrashes Стив Яблонски 2:36

14 Muldiss Darton, City of Lore Стив Яблонски 1:39

15 The Same Betrayal As Before Стив Яблонски 0:59

16 Labyrinths and Humps Стив Яблонски 5:21

17 Kill-trophy and the Warrior's Birth Стив Яблонски 1:45

18 The Effening Стив Яблонски 1:02

19 Tis I, Thadeous the Hero Стив Яблонски 1:57

20 Heroes Unite Стив Яблонски 1:05

21 Orgy of Violence Стив Яблонски 6:35

22 'Til We Meet Again Стив Яблонски 1:50

23 Way of the Warriors Стив Яблонски 1:11