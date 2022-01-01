|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|High School
|The Newton Brothers
|0:34
|2
|Spelling Bee
|The Newton Brothers
|2:15
|3
|Everyone's High
|The Newton Brothers
|1:26
|4
|Dreams of Sharky
|The Newton Brothers
|3:08
|5
|Av Tech
|The Newton Brothers
|1:38
|6
|Psycho Ed
|The Newton Brothers
|2:20
|7
|Brownie Quarantine
|The Newton Brothers
|1:54
|8
|Typing Test / My Cat Brian Adams
|The Newton Brothers
|2:06
|9
|Treehouse
|The Newton Brothers
|1:41
|10
|Girls Locker Room
|The Newton Brothers
|2:18
|11
|The Showdown
|The Newton Brothers
|3:38
|12
|What?
|The Newton Brothers
|2:04
|13
|Blowing Up Hard Drives / Confession
|The Newton Brothers
|4:04
|14
|The End of Breaux
|The Newton Brothers
|1:04