|1
|Street Scene
|Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|5:35
|2
|New York
|Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|2:25
|3
|Brookman / Girls on the Road
|Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|4:00
|4
|Disappearing Furniture / Failing Plans
|Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|1:16
|5
|The First Prospect
|Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|2:47
|6
|How About You
|Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|2:26
|7
|Hanley
|Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|2:53
|8
|I've Got a Feelin' You're Foolin' / Dream Sequence
|Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|4:09
|9
|Lovely Lady / Sweet and Lovely
|Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|4:52
|10
|You'll Never Know / Empty Apartment
|Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|1:30
|11
|Hanley and Schatze
|Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|4:28
|12
|Skiing/Eben's Land
|Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|3:04
|13
|Denmark Returns
|Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|1:26
|14
|Eben and Loco
|Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|2:29
|15
|Brookman and Schatze
|Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|2:37
|16
|Hanley Returns / I Know Why / Loco's Beau
|Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|3:43
|17
|I'm Making Believe / Pola's Beau
|Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|2:31
|18
|Hanley's Good Deed
|Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|4:56
|19
|End Title
|Alfred Newman, The 20th Century Fox Orchestra / Alfred Newman
|0:27