1984
Nineteen Eighty-Four 1984 1984 / Великобритания
8.3 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.1
Музыка из фильма «1984» (1984)

Nineteen Eighty-Four
Nineteen Eighty-Four 24 композиции. Dominic Muldowny
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Aria Dominic Muldowny 1:12
2 This Is Our Land Dominic Muldowny 1:26
3 Main Title: "Oceania, 'Tis for Thee" Dominic Muldowny 2:44
4 Winston's Diary, the Dream Dominic Muldowny 4:22
5 Dead Insects and Cheap Perfume Dominic Muldowny 2:32
6 The Ministry of Truth Dominic Muldowny 3:09
7 Thoughtcrime Dominic Muldowny 1:46
8 The Chestnut Tree Cafe, Victory March for the Returning Heroes of the Malabar Front Dominic Muldowny 4:43
9 Paddington Station, the Hiking Song Dominic Muldowny 2:12
10 Winston and Julia Dominic Muldowny 3:15
11 Party Rally Dominic Muldowny 2:00
12 A Room Upstairs At Charrington's Dominic Muldowny 3:15
13 Was There Ever a Time? Dominic Muldowny 0:14
14 Winston Meets O'Brien Dominic Muldowny 1:03
15 Leaving the Proletarian Zone Dominic Muldowny 1:44
16 The Inner Party Speaker Dominic Muldowny 1:12
17 Memories of Mother Dominic Muldowny 2:02
18 Victory Square Dominic Muldowny 2:50
19 The Washerwoman's Song Dominic Muldowny 2:08
20 The Place Where There Is No Darkness Dominic Muldowny 3:01
21 The White Cell Dominic Muldowny 0:54
22 The Corridor to Room 101 Dominic Muldowny 1:50
23 Winston At the Cafe Dominic Muldowny 0:47
24 End Titles Dominic Muldowny 4:05
Доступен список песен из фильма «1984» (1984) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «1984» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
