1 Aria Dominic Muldowny 1:12

2 This Is Our Land Dominic Muldowny 1:26

3 Main Title: "Oceania, 'Tis for Thee" Dominic Muldowny 2:44

4 Winston's Diary, the Dream Dominic Muldowny 4:22

5 Dead Insects and Cheap Perfume Dominic Muldowny 2:32

6 The Ministry of Truth Dominic Muldowny 3:09

7 Thoughtcrime Dominic Muldowny 1:46

8 The Chestnut Tree Cafe, Victory March for the Returning Heroes of the Malabar Front Dominic Muldowny 4:43

9 Paddington Station, the Hiking Song Dominic Muldowny 2:12

10 Winston and Julia Dominic Muldowny 3:15

11 Party Rally Dominic Muldowny 2:00

12 A Room Upstairs At Charrington's Dominic Muldowny 3:15

13 Was There Ever a Time? Dominic Muldowny 0:14

14 Winston Meets O'Brien Dominic Muldowny 1:03

15 Leaving the Proletarian Zone Dominic Muldowny 1:44

16 The Inner Party Speaker Dominic Muldowny 1:12

17 Memories of Mother Dominic Muldowny 2:02

18 Victory Square Dominic Muldowny 2:50

19 The Washerwoman's Song Dominic Muldowny 2:08

20 The Place Where There Is No Darkness Dominic Muldowny 3:01

21 The White Cell Dominic Muldowny 0:54

22 The Corridor to Room 101 Dominic Muldowny 1:50

23 Winston At the Cafe Dominic Muldowny 0:47