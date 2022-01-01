|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Aria
|Dominic Muldowny
|1:12
|2
|This Is Our Land
|Dominic Muldowny
|1:26
|3
|Main Title: "Oceania, 'Tis for Thee"
|Dominic Muldowny
|2:44
|4
|Winston's Diary, the Dream
|Dominic Muldowny
|4:22
|5
|Dead Insects and Cheap Perfume
|Dominic Muldowny
|2:32
|6
|The Ministry of Truth
|Dominic Muldowny
|3:09
|7
|Thoughtcrime
|Dominic Muldowny
|1:46
|8
|The Chestnut Tree Cafe, Victory March for the Returning Heroes of the Malabar Front
|Dominic Muldowny
|4:43
|9
|Paddington Station, the Hiking Song
|Dominic Muldowny
|2:12
|10
|Winston and Julia
|Dominic Muldowny
|3:15
|11
|Party Rally
|Dominic Muldowny
|2:00
|12
|A Room Upstairs At Charrington's
|Dominic Muldowny
|3:15
|13
|Was There Ever a Time?
|Dominic Muldowny
|0:14
|14
|Winston Meets O'Brien
|Dominic Muldowny
|1:03
|15
|Leaving the Proletarian Zone
|Dominic Muldowny
|1:44
|16
|The Inner Party Speaker
|Dominic Muldowny
|1:12
|17
|Memories of Mother
|Dominic Muldowny
|2:02
|18
|Victory Square
|Dominic Muldowny
|2:50
|19
|The Washerwoman's Song
|Dominic Muldowny
|2:08
|20
|The Place Where There Is No Darkness
|Dominic Muldowny
|3:01
|21
|The White Cell
|Dominic Muldowny
|0:54
|22
|The Corridor to Room 101
|Dominic Muldowny
|1:50
|23
|Winston At the Cafe
|Dominic Muldowny
|0:47
|24
|End Titles
|Dominic Muldowny
|4:05