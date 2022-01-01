Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Покахонтас Покахонтас
Музыка из мультфильма «Покахонтас» (1995)
Pocahontas Покахонтас 1995 / США
8.5 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.7
Музыка из мультфильма «Покахонтас» (1995)

Pocahontas (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Pocahontas (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 28 композиций. Pocahontas, Алан Менкен, Chorus, Мел Гибсон, Джим Каммингс, Judy Kuhn, Linda Hunt, Bobbi Page, Дэвид Огден Стайерз, Мел Гибсон, Pocahontas, Дэвид Огден Стайерз, Джим Каммингс, Pocahontas, Дэвид Огден Стайерз, Джим Каммингс, Judy Kuhn, Ванесса Уильямс, Jon Secada, Shanice
Pocahontas (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack/Japanese Version)
Pocahontas (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack/Japanese Version) 28 композиций. Music Creation, Алан Менкен, Toshihiro Tachibana, 松澤重雄, 安西正弘, Music Creation, Ryoichi Fukuzawa, Yuko Doi, 京田尚子, Haruki Sayama, Toshihiro Tachibana, 安原義人, Music Creation, Haruki Sayama, Ryoichi Fukuzawa, Syuhei Tsutsui, 安西正弘, Music Creation, Haruki Sayama, Ryoichi Fukuzawa, Yuko Doi, Music Creation, Ванесса Уильямс, Jon Secada, Shanice
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Virginia Company Pocahontas 1:30
2 Ship At Sea Алан Менкен 2:35
3 The Virginia Company (Reprise) Chorus, Мел Гибсон 0:35
4 Steady As the Beating Drum Pocahontas 1:47
5 Steady As the Beating Drum (Reprise) Джим Каммингс 0:46
6 Just Around the Riverbend Judy Kuhn 2:28
7 Grandmother Willow Алан Менкен 1:28
8 Listen With Your Heart, Pt. 1 Linda Hunt, Bobbi Page 1:12
9 Mine, Mine, Mine Дэвид Огден Стайерз, Мел Гибсон 3:06
10 Listen With Your Heart, Pt. 2 Linda Hunt, Bobbi Page 2:46
11 Colors of the Wind Judy Kuhn 3:34
12 Savages, Pt. 1 Pocahontas, Дэвид Огден Стайерз, Джим Каммингс 1:43
13 Savages, Pt. 2 Pocahontas, Дэвид Огден Стайерз, Джим Каммингс, Judy Kuhn 2:15
14 I'll Never See Him Again Алан Менкен 1:55
15 Pocahontas Алан Менкен 1:23
16 Council Meeting Алан Менкен 1:12
17 Percy's Bath Алан Менкен 0:51
18 River's Edge Алан Менкен 1:28
19 Skirmish Алан Менкен 2:03
20 Getting Acquainted Алан Менкен 1:31
21 Ratcliffe's Plan Алан Менкен 1:47
22 Picking Corn Алан Менкен 0:55
23 The Warriors Arrive Алан Менкен 1:23
24 John Smith Sneaks Out Алан Менкен 1:14
25 Execution Алан Менкен 1:34
26 Farewell Алан Менкен 4:48
27 Colors of the Wind (End Title) Ванесса Уильямс 4:18
28 If I Never Knew You (End Title) Jon Secada, Shanice 4:13
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Покахонтас» (1995) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Покахонтас» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
