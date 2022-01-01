|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Virginia Company
|Pocahontas
|1:30
|2
|Ship At Sea
|Алан Менкен
|2:35
|3
|The Virginia Company (Reprise)
|Chorus, Мел Гибсон
|0:35
|4
|Steady As the Beating Drum
|Pocahontas
|1:47
|5
|Steady As the Beating Drum (Reprise)
|Джим Каммингс
|0:46
|6
|Just Around the Riverbend
|Judy Kuhn
|2:28
|7
|Grandmother Willow
|Алан Менкен
|1:28
|8
|Listen With Your Heart, Pt. 1
|Linda Hunt, Bobbi Page
|1:12
|9
|Mine, Mine, Mine
|Дэвид Огден Стайерз, Мел Гибсон
|3:06
|10
|Listen With Your Heart, Pt. 2
|Linda Hunt, Bobbi Page
|2:46
|11
|Colors of the Wind
|Judy Kuhn
|3:34
|12
|Savages, Pt. 1
|Pocahontas, Дэвид Огден Стайерз, Джим Каммингс
|1:43
|13
|Savages, Pt. 2
|Pocahontas, Дэвид Огден Стайерз, Джим Каммингс, Judy Kuhn
|2:15
|14
|I'll Never See Him Again
|Алан Менкен
|1:55
|15
|Pocahontas
|Алан Менкен
|1:23
|16
|Council Meeting
|Алан Менкен
|1:12
|17
|Percy's Bath
|Алан Менкен
|0:51
|18
|River's Edge
|Алан Менкен
|1:28
|19
|Skirmish
|Алан Менкен
|2:03
|20
|Getting Acquainted
|Алан Менкен
|1:31
|21
|Ratcliffe's Plan
|Алан Менкен
|1:47
|22
|Picking Corn
|Алан Менкен
|0:55
|23
|The Warriors Arrive
|Алан Менкен
|1:23
|24
|John Smith Sneaks Out
|Алан Менкен
|1:14
|25
|Execution
|Алан Менкен
|1:34
|26
|Farewell
|Алан Менкен
|4:48
|27
|Colors of the Wind (End Title)
|Ванесса Уильямс
|4:18
|28
|If I Never Knew You (End Title)
|Jon Secada, Shanice
|4:13