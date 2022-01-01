1 The Virginia Company Pocahontas 1:30

2 Ship At Sea Алан Менкен 2:35

3 The Virginia Company (Reprise) Chorus, Мел Гибсон 0:35

4 Steady As the Beating Drum Pocahontas 1:47

5 Steady As the Beating Drum (Reprise) Джим Каммингс 0:46

6 Just Around the Riverbend Judy Kuhn 2:28

7 Grandmother Willow Алан Менкен 1:28

8 Listen With Your Heart, Pt. 1 Linda Hunt, Bobbi Page 1:12

9 Mine, Mine, Mine Дэвид Огден Стайерз, Мел Гибсон 3:06

10 Listen With Your Heart, Pt. 2 Linda Hunt, Bobbi Page 2:46

11 Colors of the Wind Judy Kuhn 3:34

12 Savages, Pt. 1 Pocahontas, Дэвид Огден Стайерз, Джим Каммингс 1:43

13 Savages, Pt. 2 Pocahontas, Дэвид Огден Стайерз, Джим Каммингс, Judy Kuhn 2:15

14 I'll Never See Him Again Алан Менкен 1:55

15 Pocahontas Алан Менкен 1:23

16 Council Meeting Алан Менкен 1:12

17 Percy's Bath Алан Менкен 0:51

18 River's Edge Алан Менкен 1:28

19 Skirmish Алан Менкен 2:03

20 Getting Acquainted Алан Менкен 1:31

21 Ratcliffe's Plan Алан Менкен 1:47

22 Picking Corn Алан Менкен 0:55

23 The Warriors Arrive Алан Менкен 1:23

24 John Smith Sneaks Out Алан Менкен 1:14

25 Execution Алан Менкен 1:34

26 Farewell Алан Менкен 4:48

27 Colors of the Wind (End Title) Ванесса Уильямс 4:18