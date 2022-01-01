|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Keep It Comin' (Dance Till You Can't Dance No More!) [feat. Deborah Cooper & Q Unique]
|C+C Music Factory / D. Cole
|3:57
|2
|Man Smart, Woman Smarter
|Dream Warriors
|4:30
|3
|Silent City
|Matthew Sweet
|2:49
|4
|We Close Our Eyes
|Susanna Hoffs / Дэнни Элфман
|3:53
|5
|Little Heaven
|Toad the Wet Sprocket / G. Phillips
|4:26
|6
|I Ain't Gonna Eat Out My Heart Anymore
|Divinyls
|4:31
|7
|Party With the Animals
|Ozzy Osbourne / Randy Castillo
|4:17
|8
|Zap City
|The Cult / B. DUFFY
|5:13
|9
|I Fought the Law
|Mary's Danish
|3:18
|10
|Light Comes Out of Black
|Rob Halford
|4:59