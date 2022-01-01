Оповещения от Киноафиши
Баффи - истребительница вампиров Баффи - истребительница вампиров
Музыка из фильма «Баффи - истребительница вампиров» (1992)
Buffy the Vampire Slayer Баффи - истребительница вампиров 1992 / США
5.7 Оцените
12 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Баффи - истребительница вампиров» (1992)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 10 композиций. C+C Music Factory, Dream Warriors, Matthew Sweet, Susanna Hoffs, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Divinyls, Ozzy Osbourne, The Cult, Mary's Danish, Rob Halford
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Keep It Comin' (Dance Till You Can't Dance No More!) [feat. Deborah Cooper & Q Unique] C+C Music Factory / D. Cole 3:57
2 Man Smart, Woman Smarter Dream Warriors 4:30
3 Silent City Matthew Sweet 2:49
4 We Close Our Eyes Susanna Hoffs / Дэнни Элфман 3:53
5 Little Heaven Toad the Wet Sprocket / G. Phillips 4:26
6 I Ain't Gonna Eat Out My Heart Anymore Divinyls 4:31
7 Party With the Animals Ozzy Osbourne / Randy Castillo 4:17
8 Zap City The Cult / B. DUFFY 5:13
9 I Fought the Law Mary's Danish 3:18
10 Light Comes Out of Black Rob Halford 4:59
Доступен список песен из фильма «Баффи - истребительница вампиров» (1992) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Баффи - истребительница вампиров» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
