Певец джаза
Певец джаза
The Jazz Singer Певец джаза 1927 / США
14 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Певец джаза» (1927)

The Jazz Singer
The Jazz Singer 18 композиций. Al Jolson
1 April Showers Al Jolson 3:05
2 Sonny Boy Al Jolson 3:17
3 Mother Of Mine, I Still Have You Al Jolson 2:45
4 Lazy Al Jolson 2:56
5 Hello 'Tucky Al Jolson 2:46
6 You Flew From The Nest Al Jolson 3:04
7 There's A Rainbow 'Round My Shoulder Al Jolson 2:43
8 Little Pal Al Jolson 3:09
9 Rock A Bye Your Baby With A Dixie Melody Al Jolson 3:20
10 Dirty Hands, Dirty Face Al Jolson 3:10
11 My Mammy Al Jolson 3:14
12 I'm Sitting On Top Of The World Al Jolson 2:31
13 Mr Radio Man Al Jolson 3:11
14 I'd Climb The Highest Mountain (If I Knew I'd Find You) Al Jolson 2:35
15 Blue River Al Jolson 2:18
16 When The Red, Red Robin Comes Bob Bob Bobbin' Along Al Jolson 2:38
17 Golden Gate Al Jolson 2:33
18 I'm In Seventh Heaven Al Jolson 2:32
Доступен список песен из фильма «Певец джаза» (1927) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Певец джаза» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
