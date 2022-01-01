1 April Showers Al Jolson 3:05

2 Sonny Boy Al Jolson 3:17

3 Mother Of Mine, I Still Have You Al Jolson 2:45

4 Lazy Al Jolson 2:56

5 Hello 'Tucky Al Jolson 2:46

6 You Flew From The Nest Al Jolson 3:04

7 There's A Rainbow 'Round My Shoulder Al Jolson 2:43

8 Little Pal Al Jolson 3:09

9 Rock A Bye Your Baby With A Dixie Melody Al Jolson 3:20

10 Dirty Hands, Dirty Face Al Jolson 3:10

11 My Mammy Al Jolson 3:14

12 I'm Sitting On Top Of The World Al Jolson 2:31

13 Mr Radio Man Al Jolson 3:11

14 I'd Climb The Highest Mountain (If I Knew I'd Find You) Al Jolson 2:35

15 Blue River Al Jolson 2:18

16 When The Red, Red Robin Comes Bob Bob Bobbin' Along Al Jolson 2:38

17 Golden Gate Al Jolson 2:33