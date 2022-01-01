|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|April Showers
|Al Jolson
|3:05
|2
|Sonny Boy
|Al Jolson
|3:17
|3
|Mother Of Mine, I Still Have You
|Al Jolson
|2:45
|4
|Lazy
|Al Jolson
|2:56
|5
|Hello 'Tucky
|Al Jolson
|2:46
|6
|You Flew From The Nest
|Al Jolson
|3:04
|7
|There's A Rainbow 'Round My Shoulder
|Al Jolson
|2:43
|8
|Little Pal
|Al Jolson
|3:09
|9
|Rock A Bye Your Baby With A Dixie Melody
|Al Jolson
|3:20
|10
|Dirty Hands, Dirty Face
|Al Jolson
|3:10
|11
|My Mammy
|Al Jolson
|3:14
|12
|I'm Sitting On Top Of The World
|Al Jolson
|2:31
|13
|Mr Radio Man
|Al Jolson
|3:11
|14
|I'd Climb The Highest Mountain (If I Knew I'd Find You)
|Al Jolson
|2:35
|15
|Blue River
|Al Jolson
|2:18
|16
|When The Red, Red Robin Comes Bob Bob Bobbin' Along
|Al Jolson
|2:38
|17
|Golden Gate
|Al Jolson
|2:33
|18
|I'm In Seventh Heaven
|Al Jolson
|2:32