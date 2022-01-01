Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
300 спартанцев: Расцвет империи 300 спартанцев: Расцвет империи
Киноафиша Фильмы 300 спартанцев: Расцвет империи Музыка из фильма «300 спартанцев: Расцвет империи» (2013)
300: Rise of an Empire 300 спартанцев: Расцвет империи 2013 / США
6.9 Оцените
22 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 6.2
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «300 спартанцев: Расцвет империи» (2013)

Вся информация о фильме
300: Rise of an Empire (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
300: Rise of an Empire (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 16 композиций. Junkie XL
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 History of Artemisia Junkie XL 9:35
2 Marathon Junkie XL 3:55
3 From Man to God King Junkie XL 3:50
4 Sparta Junkie XL 1:06
5 Artemisia's Childhood Junkie XL 3:43
6 Suicide Junkie XL 1:18
7 Left for Dead Junkie XL 1:32
8 Fog Battle Junkie XL 4:36
9 A Beach of Bodies Junkie XL 4:17
10 Fire Battle Junkie XL 6:11
11 Xerxes' Thoughts Junkie XL 3:44
12 Queen Gorgo Junkie XL 4:00
13 Greeks on Attack Junkie XL 4:28
14 History of the Greeks Junkie XL 7:05
15 Greeks are Winning Junkie XL 6:05
16 End Credits Junkie XL 2:35
Доступен список песен из фильма «300 спартанцев: Расцвет империи» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «300 спартанцев: Расцвет империи» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
