|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|History of Artemisia
|Junkie XL
|9:35
|2
|Marathon
|Junkie XL
|3:55
|3
|From Man to God King
|Junkie XL
|3:50
|4
|Sparta
|Junkie XL
|1:06
|5
|Artemisia's Childhood
|Junkie XL
|3:43
|6
|Suicide
|Junkie XL
|1:18
|7
|Left for Dead
|Junkie XL
|1:32
|8
|Fog Battle
|Junkie XL
|4:36
|9
|A Beach of Bodies
|Junkie XL
|4:17
|10
|Fire Battle
|Junkie XL
|6:11
|11
|Xerxes' Thoughts
|Junkie XL
|3:44
|12
|Queen Gorgo
|Junkie XL
|4:00
|13
|Greeks on Attack
|Junkie XL
|4:28
|14
|History of the Greeks
|Junkie XL
|7:05
|15
|Greeks are Winning
|Junkie XL
|6:05
|16
|End Credits
|Junkie XL
|2:35