Киноафиша Фильмы В пути Музыка из фильма «В пути» (2009)
Away We Go В пути 2009 / США / Великобритания
7.3 Оцените
11 голосов
Музыка из фильма «В пути» (2009)

Away We Go (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Away We Go (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. Alexi Murdoch, George Harrison, The Stranglers, Bob Dylan, The Velvet Underground
Away We Go (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Away We Go (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. Alexi Murdoch, George Harrison, The Stranglers, The Velvet Underground
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 All My Days Alexi Murdoch 4:57
2 Blue Mind Alexi Murdoch 5:45
3 What Is Life George Harrison 4:24
4 Song for You Alexi Murdoch 4:39
5 Golden Brown The Stranglers 3:30
6 Towards the Sun Alexi Murdoch 4:40
7 Meet Me In the Morning Bob Dylan 4:22
8 Breathe Alexi Murdoch 4:19
9 Wait Alexi Murdoch 5:59
10 The Ragged Sea Alexi Murdoch 3:20
11 Oh! Sweet Nuthin' The Velvet Underground 7:29
12 Orange Sky Alexi Murdoch 6:19
13 Crinan Wood Alexi Murdoch 5:45
Доступен список песен из фильма «В пути» (2009) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «В пути» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
