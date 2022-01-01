|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|All My Days
|Alexi Murdoch
|4:57
|2
|Blue Mind
|Alexi Murdoch
|5:45
|3
|What Is Life
|George Harrison
|4:24
|4
|Song for You
|Alexi Murdoch
|4:39
|5
|Golden Brown
|The Stranglers
|3:30
|6
|Towards the Sun
|Alexi Murdoch
|4:40
|7
|Meet Me In the Morning
|Bob Dylan
|4:22
|8
|Breathe
|Alexi Murdoch
|4:19
|9
|Wait
|Alexi Murdoch
|5:59
|10
|The Ragged Sea
|Alexi Murdoch
|3:20
|11
|Oh! Sweet Nuthin'
|The Velvet Underground
|7:29
|12
|Orange Sky
|Alexi Murdoch
|6:19
|13
|Crinan Wood
|Alexi Murdoch
|5:45