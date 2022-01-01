Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Takers Мальчики-налетчики 2010 / США
Музыка из фильма «Мальчики-налетчики» (2010)

Takers (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Takers (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 20 композиций. Paul Haslinger, Todd Bozung, Chris Newlin
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 It's Time Paul Haslinger 1:05
2 Best Laid Plans Paul Haslinger 1:57
3 Get Us Out of Here Paul Haslinger 2:05
4 To Protect and to Serve Paul Haslinger 1:06
5 Street Search Paul Haslinger 2:33
6 Let's Take This Upstairs Paul Haslinger 2:26
7 We're Takers Paul Haslinger 1:33
8 Everyone's After Something Paul Haslinger 1:52
9 Bank Heist Paul Haslinger 3:33
10 I'll Bring the Insurance Paul Haslinger 1:52
11 They Got It On Tape Paul Haslinger 1:34
12 This Is Gonna Be a Blast Paul Haslinger 1:22
13 Ghost On the Move Paul Haslinger 1:14
14 Hotel Roosevelt Paul Haslinger 3:15
15 Lily's Lounge Paul Haslinger 3:22
16 Ph201 Paul Haslinger 2:10
17 Vny Standoff Paul Haslinger 3:27
18 All Signs Point to It Paul Haslinger 3:01
19 To Protect and to Serve (Deathrage Remix) Todd Bozung 2:53
20 Let's Take This Upstairs (Dark Side of the Roof Remix) Chris Newlin 2:51
Доступен список песен из фильма «Мальчики-налетчики» (2010) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Мальчики-налетчики» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
