|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|It's Time
|Paul Haslinger
|1:05
|2
|Best Laid Plans
|Paul Haslinger
|1:57
|3
|Get Us Out of Here
|Paul Haslinger
|2:05
|4
|To Protect and to Serve
|Paul Haslinger
|1:06
|5
|Street Search
|Paul Haslinger
|2:33
|6
|Let's Take This Upstairs
|Paul Haslinger
|2:26
|7
|We're Takers
|Paul Haslinger
|1:33
|8
|Everyone's After Something
|Paul Haslinger
|1:52
|9
|Bank Heist
|Paul Haslinger
|3:33
|10
|I'll Bring the Insurance
|Paul Haslinger
|1:52
|11
|They Got It On Tape
|Paul Haslinger
|1:34
|12
|This Is Gonna Be a Blast
|Paul Haslinger
|1:22
|13
|Ghost On the Move
|Paul Haslinger
|1:14
|14
|Hotel Roosevelt
|Paul Haslinger
|3:15
|15
|Lily's Lounge
|Paul Haslinger
|3:22
|16
|Ph201
|Paul Haslinger
|2:10
|17
|Vny Standoff
|Paul Haslinger
|3:27
|18
|All Signs Point to It
|Paul Haslinger
|3:01
|19
|To Protect and to Serve (Deathrage Remix)
|Todd Bozung
|2:53
|20
|Let's Take This Upstairs (Dark Side of the Roof Remix)
|Chris Newlin
|2:51