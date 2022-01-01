|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|House Building
|John Murphy
|2:40
|2
|Blackout
|Muse
|4:22
|3
|St. Francis of Assisi
|John Murphy
|1:21
|4
|Tumble and Fall
|Feeder
|4:22
|5
|Moving In / Lost Boy 1
|John Murphy
|4:09
|6
|St. Nicholas / Damian and the Donkey Escape
|John Murphy
|1:46
|7
|The Old House / In the Attic
|John Murphy
|3:05
|8
|Hitsville U.K.
|The Clash
|4:25
|9
|Chuggers / Sterling / Lost Boy 2
|John Murphy
|5:13
|10
|Brazil
|S'Express
|3:37
|11
|Ransacked
|John Murphy
|2:09
|12
|La Petite Fille de la Mer
|Vangelis
|5:49
|13
|Mum / Parachutes to Africa
|John Murphy
|4:25
|14
|Nirvana
|El Bosco
|4:49