|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Morning
|John Murphy
|3:11
|2
|Armored Truck Chase
|John Murphy
|2:38
|3
|Ty's Decision
|John Murphy
|3:29
|4
|Fake Heist
|John Murphy
|1:38
|5
|Getting Cover
|John Murphy
|2:43
|6
|Ty Saves the Cop
|John Murphy
|2:16
|7
|Federal Reserve
|John Murphy
|2:28
|8
|Work
|John Murphy
|1:37
|9
|Black Van
|John Murphy
|1:51
|10
|Warehouse
|John Murphy
|2:04
|11
|Stashing the Cash
|John Murphy
|1:10
|12
|Get the Kid Outta the Truck
|John Murphy
|3:19
|13
|Ty Escapes
|John Murphy
|2:10
|14
|Killing Dobbs
|John Murphy
|3:06
|15
|Booby Trap
|John Murphy
|1:38
|16
|Ty Runs
|John Murphy
|2:20
|17
|The End
|John Murphy
|3:21