Музыка из фильма «Продюсеры» (2005)
The Producers Продюсеры 2005 / США
Рейтинг IMDb: 6.3
Музыка из фильма «Продюсеры» (2005)

The Producers (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Borders Exclusive]
The Producers (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Borders Exclusive] 24 композиции. Mel Brooks, Mel Brooks, Bryn Dowling, Meg Gillentine, Mel Brooks, Натан Лейн, Мэттью Бродерик, Mel Brooks, Мэттью Бродерик, Mel Brooks, Натан Лейн, Мэттью Бродерик, Уилл Феррелл, Mel Brooks, Gary Beach, Roger Bart, Натан Лейн, Мэттью Бродерик, Mel Brooks, Uma Thurman, Mel Brooks, Натан Лейн, Mel Brooks, Мэттью Бродерик, Uma Thurman, Mel Brooks, Уилл Феррелл, Mel Brooks, Gary Beach, Roger Bart, Уилл Феррелл, Натан Лейн, Мэттью Бродерик, Mel Brooks, John Barrowman, Uma Thurman, Mel Brooks, Gary Beach, Mel Brooks, Натан Лейн, Мэттью Бродерик, Уилл Феррелл, Uma Thurman, Gary Beach, Mel Brooks, Натан Лейн, Мэттью Бродерик, Uma Thurman, Уилл Феррелл, Gary Beach, Roger Bart, Уилл Феррелл
The Producers (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Producers (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 23 композиции. Mel Brooks, Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, Orchestra, Mel Brooks, Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, Bryn Dowling, Meg Gillentine, Ensemble, Orchestra, Mel Brooks, Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, Натан Лейн, Мэттью Бродерик, Orchestra, Mel Brooks, Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, Мэттью Бродерик, Ensemble, Orchestra, Mel Brooks, Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, Натан Лейн, Мэттью Бродерик, Уилл Феррелл, Orchestra, Mel Brooks, Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, Gary Beach, Roger Bart, Натан Лейн, Мэттью Бродерик, Ensemble, Orchestra, Mel Brooks, Uma Thurman, Orchestra, Mel Brooks, Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, Натан Лейн, Choir, Orchestra, Mel Brooks, Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, Мэттью Бродерик, Uma Thurman, Orchestra, Mel Brooks, Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, Уилл Феррелл, Orchestra, Mel Brooks, Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, Gary Beach, Roger Bart, Уилл Феррелл, Натан Лейн, Мэттью Бродерик, Orchestra, Mel Brooks, Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, John Barrowman, Uma Thurman, Ensemble, Orchestra, Mel Brooks, Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, Gary Beach, Ensemble, Orchestra, Mel Brooks, Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, Ensemble, Orchestra, Mel Brooks, Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, Натан Лейн, Orchestra, Mel Brooks, Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, Натан Лейн, Мэттью Бродерик, Ensemble, Orchestra, Mel Brooks, Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, Натан Лейн, Мэттью Бродерик, Уилл Феррелл, Uma Thurman, Gary Beach, Ensemble, Orchestra, Mel Brooks, Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, Натан Лейн, Мэттью Бродерик, Uma Thurman, Уилл Феррелл, Gary Beach, Roger Bart, Ensemble, Orchestra, Mel Brooks, Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, Натан Лейн, Ensemble, Orchestra
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Overture Mel Brooks 0:44
2 Opening Night Mel Brooks, Bryn Dowling, Meg Gillentine / Mel Brooks 1:46
3 We Can Do It Mel Brooks, Натан Лейн, Мэттью Бродерик / Mel Brooks 3:58
4 I Wanna Be a Producer Mel Brooks, Мэттью Бродерик / Mel Brooks 6:15
5 Der guten Tag Hop-Clop Mel Brooks, Натан Лейн, Мэттью Бродерик, Уилл Феррелл / Mel Brooks 1:58
6 Keep It Gay Mel Brooks, Gary Beach, Roger Bart, Натан Лейн, Мэттью Бродерик / Mel Brooks 5:52
7 When You Got It, Flaunt It Mel Brooks, Uma Thurman / Mel Brooks 3:10
8 Along Came Bialy Mel Brooks, Натан Лейн / Mel Brooks 3:52
9 That Face Mel Brooks, Мэттью Бродерик, Uma Thurman / Mel Brooks 4:16
10 Haben Sie gehört das deutsche Band? Mel Brooks, Уилл Феррелл / Mel Brooks 1:20
11 You Never Say Good Luck on Opening Night Mel Brooks, Gary Beach, Roger Bart, Уилл Феррелл, Натан Лейн, Мэттью Бродерик / Mel Brooks 1:34
12 Springtime for Hitler (Pt. I) Mel Brooks, John Barrowman, Uma Thurman / Mel Brooks 3:41
13 Heil Myself Mel Brooks, Gary Beach / Mel Brooks 0:53
14 Springtime for Hitler (Pt. II) Mel Brooks, Gary Beach / Mel Brooks 3:00
15 You'll Find Your Happiness in Rio (Full Version) Mel Brooks 1:11
16 Betrayed Mel Brooks, Натан Лейн / Mel Brooks 4:27
17 'Til Him Mel Brooks, Натан Лейн, Мэттью Бродерик / Mel Brooks 3:10
18 Prisoners of Love (Broadway) Mel Brooks, Натан Лейн, Мэттью Бродерик, Уилл Феррелл, Uma Thurman, Gary Beach / Mel Brooks 2:17
19 Prisoners of Love (Leo and Max) Mel Brooks, Натан Лейн, Мэттью Бродерик / Mel Brooks 1:27
20 There's Nothing Like a Show on Broadway Mel Brooks, Натан Лейн, Мэттью Бродерик / Mel Brooks 3:42
21 The Hop-Clop Goes On Mel Brooks, Уилл Феррелл / Mel Brooks 3:35
22 Goodbye! Mel Brooks, Натан Лейн, Мэттью Бродерик, Uma Thurman, Уилл Феррелл, Gary Beach, Roger Bart / Mel Brooks 0:36
23 The King of Broadway (Bonus Track) Mel Brooks, Натан Лейн / Mel Brooks 4:39
24 In Old Bavaria (Bonus Track) Уилл Феррелл / Mel Brooks 1:03
Доступен список песен из фильма «Продюсеры» (2005) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Продюсеры» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
